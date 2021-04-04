March Madness Final Four to Feature Revolutionary New Technology in Message Advertising From Ryff

Ryff’s Placer(™) Render Technology Helps Fans Re-live Unbelievable 2006 UCLA-Gonzaga game with Legendary Ad During 2021 Final Four Matchup

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gobruins–Fashions and sports stars change with the ages. Excitement for key moments is eternal. Linking the two brings us together. These were the themes presented to the team at Ryff to apply the groundbreaking new Placer Platform technology to link the 2006 final for UCLA/Gonzaga game to today’s thrilling climax for the 2021 Final Four.

Eschewing previous attempts at integrating brands and products using post production the new Ryff Platform uses GPU cloud based image analysis and rendering to create fresh new ways to tell stories.

“For a new company such as ours to be honoured with a partnership with Coca-Cola, Universal McCann Worldwide and Warner Media is a fantastic endorsement,” said Roy Taylor, Ryff Founder & CEO, who added, “It’s a tribute to them that they are able to take such a bold and innovative new approach to communicating brands messages in 2021.”

Ryff’s game-changing Placer technology utilizes artificial intelligence, machine learning and 3D rendering to virtually place products and brands into fully mastered and edited content, a method that is about to turn the $23 billion brand integration/product placement market upside down.

In the process, the technology also drastically reduces the world’s carbon footprint by eliminating the need to transport cars, large screen TV’s and products all over the world to filming locations and influencers, etc.

“Placer (™) allowed Ryff to partner with a legendary brand to bring to life a memory of the past quickly whilst remaining true to fans and creators,” said Genine Fallon, Ryff Head of Global PR and Strategy Advisor. “What would have taken days and weeks was turned around in a few hours.”

This opens up an exciting new vista for iconic brands like Coca-Cola to be able to react and get in front of the latest zeitgeist.

To learn more about Ryff and the Placer (™) platform, visit ryff.com.

About Ryff



Ryff is part of a new breed of Hollywood player, rewriting the rules of product placement using our proprietary AI technology. We virtually insert products into fully mastered and edited content including library content on OTT. Ryff is opening up new inventory so brands can reach previously unreachable audiences and build cultural relevance.

About Placer (™)

Utilizes artificial intelligence, machine learning and NVIDIA GPU rendering to virtually place products and brands into fully mastered and edited content – regardless of age.

Automatically gathers information about the content.

Reverse engineers light and shadow data in a given scene, creating a rendered 3D model of the product, then digitally inserts it in such a way that the product looks like it was originally part of the scene, as if filmed on the original set.

