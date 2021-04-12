Mavenir Launches 5G Hyperconverged Edge AI Solution for Enterprise & Telco Market Based on NVIDIA Platforms

Enabling Enterprises & Telcos to Implement AI-on-5G Applications

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mavenir, the industry’s only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider and a leader in accelerating software network transformation for communications service providers (CSPs), announced today the launch of an AI-on-5G Hyper Converged Edge solution working in close collaboration with NVIDIA.

Mavenir has developed this unique solution, based on NVIDIA’s hardware and software technologies, enabling Enterprises & Telcos to implement AI-on-5G applications for many promising verticals such as Manufacturing, Mining, and Healthcare that cover Industry 4.0 applications, including Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) and Extended Reality (XR) and Gaming use cases. The use cases can be around remote and immersive collaboration, precision robotics control, people safety, intrusion detection, smart connected factories, real-time manufacturing component defect detection and proactive maintenance using near real-time analytics of sensor data.

5G enables an architecture for the smart connected factories and farms, cities, logistics operations in which wireless sensors, machinery, robots, and people can flexibly collaborate on the same system. It provides the speed, latency, and quality-of-service assurance required by mission-critical applications and eliminates the need for rigid and expensive local area networks (LANs) and indeterministic performance of the Wi-Fi systems. Mavenir’s Edge AI solution provides industry vertical use-cases and helps enterprises benefit from the confluence of 5G and AI.

Mavenir’s Edge AI solution can be deployed by CSPs to enhance their Mobile Edge Cloud offering by providing differentiated services to their enterprise customers and their network service users with enhanced revenue generating services such as gaming. This fully automated, dynamically scalable solution is also offered as a managed service for private networks deployment by enterprises.

“Mavenir is running its market-leading 5G stack on commercial off-the-shelf servers with GPUs, DPUs and associated software modules from NVIDIA and enhancing the solution by integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms running on the same hardware and platform. This unique hyperconvergence between the 5G stack and AI applications is the enabler of the key promises of Industry 4.0 and 5G,” says Kuntal Chowdhury, SVP & GM for the AI & Analytics Business Unit at Mavenir. “For Industry 4.0 and 5G, an innovative edge solution is required to process data in near real time and support wide carrier bandwidths to provide high data rate and low latency while maintaining low power consumption and overall cost-effectiveness.”

“Working with Mavenir, the power of AI-on-5G will soon become apparent across multiple industries,” said Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of Telecoms at NVIDIA. “The security and low latency of 5G, combined with the computing power of AI are set to transform whole industries and increase productivity around the world.”

The solution features NVIDIA’s highly flexible, power-optimized general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs) with a high-level coding platform using NVIDIA CUDA, and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) data processing units (DPUs). This helps the efficient offload of all compute-intensive processing applications from the CPU to all in-line processing in GPUs and DPUs, making it flexible to program and upgrade while minimizing maintenance costs and energy usage.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

