Olympus Opens New Global HQ for Therapeutic Solutions Division and U.S. Medical Business

TOKYO, Apr 8, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Olympus Corporation (“Olympus” – Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO: Yasuo Takeuchi) announced today the opening of a new facility in Westborough, MA, to serve as the global headquarters for its Therapeutic Solutions Division (TSD) and its medical business in the United States.

Olympus has identified TSD as a strategic focus for growth and shifted its global head of TSD from Tokyo to the U.S. to have better access to a key medical industry cluster and generate growth through stronger business opportunities. Since the Transform Olympus initiatives were unveiled in 2019, many U.S.-based executives have been leading TSD growth; Olympus has dramatically expanded the business with acquisitions, as well as through organic growth.

The new 150,000-square-foot facility in Westborough will accommodate both the U.S. TSD employees and those formerly reporting to Image Stream Medical (ISM) facility located in Littleton, MA, with the exception of the manufacturing employees who will remain in Littleton. The facility will serve as one of several R&D hubs for Olympus, while enabling coordinated and agile management processes to support a global medical technology enterprise. At Olympus Westborough, the Olympus Continuum Training and Education Center will offer hands-on learning opportunities led by top medical experts using advanced medical equipment in a wetlab setting, both in person and virtually via the MedPresence telecollaboration platform. For interactions with customers and prospects, the Olympus OR Innovation Center showroom, also outfitted with the MedPresence platform, will provide an immersive environment for in-person or virtual integrated OR demonstrations.

The new Westborough facility will also provide enhanced opportunities for Olympus to build relationships with potential future employees. Olympus will facilitate relationships with potential job candidates, as well as continued partnerships with universities, colleges, and technical schools in the greater Boston area to bring world-class skills and capabilities to the company.

Nacho Abia, Chief Operating Officer of Olympus Corporation, said, “The U.S. market continues to be the largest in the world because of growing demand for minimally invasive treatment and surgery and the need for remote collaboration under COVID-19, so it’s natural that we decided to combine all functions in Massachusetts in one place to facilitate agility and collaboration. This agile and globally-connected way of business will enhance our overall business competitiveness.”

About Olympus’ Medical business

As a leading medical technology company, our Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their safety. Olympus’ Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com.

