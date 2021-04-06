Planet 13 Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Q1 2021 Revenue

Q1 2021 Revenue of $23.8 million, including $9.7 million in March

2020 Revenue of $70.5 million

Planet 13 accounted for 8.2% of all Nevada cannabis dispensary revenue in Q4

2020 EBITDA of $8.9 million

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) (“Planet 13” or the “Company“), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. Planet 13’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

“Based on our performance in March 2021, it is clear that Las Vegas is back.” Said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “We dwarfed our single month record with $9.7 million in revenue in March, and we believe that as more people get vaccinated and Las Vegas continues to open, revenue will continue to increase. Looking back on 2020, we weathered the perfect storm of COVID-19 and the resulting 55% decrease in tourism and still increased revenue year over year, generating over $70 million while maintaining our share of the Nevada market.”

“With the rapid turn-around we’ve seen in Q1 and especially in March, it is clear that the improvements we made over the last year will pay dividends as normalcy returns to Las Vegas,” commented Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “With tourism back on track, the SuperStore is performing well. Furthermore, our local-focused offerings including Medizin, curbside and delivery, and wholesale are helping us take a greater share of that market. Outside of Las Vegas, the Orange County SuperStore in California is on track and on budget for our projected opening in July. We poured everything we learned from two years running the greatest cannabis store in the world, into our Orange County location and are confident that this store will redefine the cannabis retail experience in California.”

Financial Highlights – Q4 – 2020

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

Revenues were $20.1 million as compared to $16.5 million, an increase of 21.8%

Gross profit before biological adjustments was $7.5 million or 37.1% as compared to $9.4 million or 57.1%

Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, was $8.0 million as compared to $7.1 million, an increase of 13.1%

Net loss before taxes of $1.2 million as compared to a net loss of $0.9 million

Net loss of $2.9 million as compared to a net loss of $2.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

Cash of $79.0 million as compared to $12.8 million

Total assets of $150.0 million as compared to $62.9 million

Total liabilities of $29.3 million as compared to $21.6 million

Financial Highlights – Full Year – 2020

All comparisons below are to the year ended December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

Revenues were $70.5 million as compared to $63.6 million, an increase of 10.8%

Gross profit before biological adjustments was $34.2 million or 48.5% as compared $36.5 million or 57.3%

Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense, were $28.0 million as compared to $26.8 million, an increase of 4.3%

Net loss before taxes of $0.8 million as compared to a net profit of $0.5 million

Net loss of $7.9 million as compared to a net loss of $6.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 million

Q4 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (the “MD&A“).

On October 13, 2020, Planet 13 announced the addition of non-cannabis retail space to the Las Vegas SuperStore.

On October 19, 2020, Planet 13 announced expanding the dispensary floor of the Las Vegas SuperStore.

On October 19, 2020, Planet 13 announced a CDN$20 million bought deal public offering.

On October 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced an upsize to bought deal public offering to CDN$25 million.

On November 5, 2020, Planet 13 announced the closing of a CDN$28.8 million bought deal public offering.

On November 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced opening the Medizin dispensary.

On November 27, 2020, Planet 13 announced second closing under its asset purchase agreement.

On December 10, 2020, Planet 13 announced winning multiple awards at Las Vegas Jack Herer Cup.

On January 12, 2021, Planet 13 announced a CDN$50 million bought deal and upsizeing.

On February 2, 2021, Planet 13 announced closing of CDN$69 million bought deal.

On February 3, 2021, Planet 13 announced the start of construction on the Orange County SuperStore.

On March 15, 2021 Planet 13 announced a partnership with Curaleaf Select to open shop-in-shop.

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. For further information regarding the Company’s financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company’s annual financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website https://www.planet13holdings.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

NV Cannabis Ops Consolidated Consolidated NV Cannabis Ops Consolidated Three Months Three Months Three Months Year Year Year Ended Ended Ended Percentage Ended Ended Ended Percentage Dec-31-2020 Dec-31-2020 Dec-31-2019 Change Dec-31-2020 Dec-31-2020 Dec-31-2019 Change EBITDA Profit (loss) before taxes (227,795 ) (1,238,771 ) (914,960 ) 35.4 % 4,896,181 (849,268 ) 542,664 (256.5 %) Add back: Biological asset adjustments (1,396,910 ) (1,396,910 ) 351,080 (497.9 %) (1,171,616 ) (1,171,616 ) 480,181 (344.0 %) Non-cash share based payments – 506,501 1,694,370 (70.1 %) – 2,512,568 4,822,787 (47.9 %) Depreciation and amortization 1,051,894 1,051,894 900,278 16.8 % 4,155,741 4,155,741 2,845,464 46.0 % Depreciation included in COGS 517,177 517,177 157,026 229.4 % 1,900,288 1,900,288 472,661 302.0 % ROU Interest included in COGS 325,718 325,718 35,524 783,318 783,318 121,257 Interest and non-operating expense (income) 538,047 538,047 329,291 63.4 % 1,579,784 1,579,792 954,960 65.4 % EBITDA 808,131 303,656 2,552,609 (88.1 %) 12,143,696 8,910,823 10,239,974 (13.0 %) Margin 4.0 % 1.5 % 15.4 % 17.2 % 12.6 % 16.1 %

Expressed in USD$ Three Months Three Months Year Year Ended Ended Percentage Ended Ended Percentage Dec-31-2020 Dec-31-2019 Change Dec-31-2020 Dec-31-2019 Change Revenue Revenues, net of discounts 20,139,944 16,540,324 21.8 % 70,491,280 63,595,036 10.8 % Cost of Goods Sold (12,670,805 ) (7,098,908 ) 78.5 % (36,291,251 ) (27,139,658 ) 33.7 % Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment 7,469,139 9,441,416 (20.9 %) 34,200,029 36,455,378 (6.2 %) Gross Profit Margin % 37.1 % 57.1 % 48.5 % 57.3 % Realized fair value amounts included in COGS 377,903 (695,361 ) (154.3 %) (1,104,525 ) (1,500,965 ) (26.4 %) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 1,019,007 344,281 196.0 % 2,276,141 1,020,784 123.0 % Gross profit 8,866,049 9,090,336 (2.5 %) 35,371,645 35,975,197 (1.7 %) Gross Profit Margin % 44.0 % 55.0 % 50.2 % 56.6 % Expenses General and Administrative 7,386,914 5,351,056 38.0 % 24,667,172 20,269,839 21.7 % Sales and Marketing 621,464 1,730,301 (64.1 %) 3,305,640 6,539,483 (49.5 %) Depreciation and Amortization 1,051,894 900,278 16.8 % 4,155,741 2,845,464 46.0 % Share based payments 506,501 1,694,370 (70.1 %) 2,512,568 4,822,787 (47.9 %) Total Expenses 9,566,773 9,676,005 (1.1 %) 34,641,121 34,477,573 0.5 % Income (Loss) From Operations (700,724) (585,669) 19.6 % 730,524 1,497,624 (51.2 %) Other (Income) Expense: Interest Expense, net 504,692 404,332 24.8 % 1,796,641 1,306,876 37.5 % Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss) – – na – (1,141 ) (100.0 %) Other expense (income) 33,355 (75,041 ) (144.4 %) (216,849 ) (350,775 ) (38.2 %) Total Other Expense (Income) 538,047 329,291 63.4 % 1,579,792 954,960 65.4 % Income (loss) for the period before tax (1,238,771) (914,960) 35.4 % (849,268) 542,664 (256.5 %) Provision for income tax (current and deferred) 1,666,546 1,662,213 0.3 % 7,092,257 7,200,997 (1.5 %) Income (Loss) for the period (2,905,317) (2,577,173) 12.7 % (7,941,525) (6,658,333) 19.3 % Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss Foreign exchange translation adjustment 333,528 (24,607 ) 128,585 195,213 Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period (2,571,789) (2,601,780) (7,812,940) (6,463,120) Income (Loss) per share for the period Basic and fully diluted loss per share $ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.05) $ (0.05) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding Basic and fully diluted 175,660,734 135,888,982 151,825,439 134,074,476

Outstanding Shares

As of April 5, 2021, the Company had 140,330,574 common shares and 55,232,940 class A convertible, restricted voting shares issued and outstanding for a total of 195,563,514 shares outstanding. There were 184,168 options issued and outstanding of which all have fully vested. There were 9,700,341 warrants outstanding and 912,095 RSU’s outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at the date of this MD&A.

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: April 5, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 877-407-8035 or International 201-689-8035

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331

(Available for 2 weeks)

Reference Number: 40511

Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/393yrjE

Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

(416) 519-2156 ext. 2230

Bob Groesbeck and Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas – the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13’s mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13’s shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, Planet 13’s first California location and the timeline for opening of the Santa Ana dispensary.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada and California; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s annual information form dated April 5, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Expressed in United States Dollars As at As at December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 79,000,850 $ 12,814,712 HST receivable 103,445 16,544 Inventories (Note 6) 7,334,717 5,474,004 Biological assets (Note 7) 640,995 514,526 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 11) 2,637,547 3,694,272 Total Current Assets 89,717,554 22,514,058 Property and equipment (Note 8) 32,073,925 30,211,154 Licenses (Note 9) 7,007,362 – Right of use assets (Note 10) 20,149,721 9,478,733 Long-term deposits and other assets 1,054,443 694,601 60,285,451 40,384,488 Total Assets $ 150,003,005 $ 62,898,546 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,683,833 $ 864,260 Accrued expenses 2,844,714 1,910,046 Income taxes payable 1,220,652 7,015,606 Notes payable – current portion (Note 12) 884,000 884,000 Total Current Liabilities 6,633,199 10,673,912 Long -term lease liabilities (Note 13) 22,326,077 10,522,377 Other long-term liabilities 28,000 28,000 Deferred tax liability (Note 19) 313,422 379,665 22,667,499 10,930,042 Total Liabilities 29,300,698 21,603,954 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital (Note 14) 139,177,034 51,986,849 Restricted share units (Note 14) 3,262,351 4,119,485 Warrants (Note 14) 6,972,053 5,961,091 Option reserve (Note 14) 276,081 399,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (479,122 ) (607,707 ) Deficit (28,506,090 ) (20,564,565 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 120,702,307 41,294,592 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 150,003,005 $ 62,898,546

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Expressed in United States Dollars Three months Three months Year Year Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Revenues, net of discounts $ 20,139,944 $ 16,540,324 $ 70,491,280 $ 63,595,036 Cost of Goods Sold (12,670,805 ) (7,098,908 ) (36,291,251 ) (27,139,658 ) Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment 7,469,139 9,441,416 34,200,029 36,455,378 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold 377,903 (695,361 ) (1,104,525 ) (1,500,965 ) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 1,019,007 344,281 2,276,141 1,020,784 Gross Profit 8,866,049 9,090,336 35,371,645 35,975,197 Expenses General and Administrative (Note 15) 7,386,914 5,351,056 24,667,172 20,269,839 Sales and Marketing 621,464 1,730,301 3,305,640 6,539,483 Depreciation and Amortization (Note 8 & 10) 1,051,894 900,278 4,155,741 2,845,464 Share-Based Compensation Expense (Note 14 and Note 18) 506,501 1,694,370 2,512,568 4,822,787 Total Expenses 9,566,773 9,676,005 34,641,121 34,477,573 Income From Operations (700,724) (585,669) 730,524 1,497,624 Other Expense: Interest expense, net 504,692 404,332 1,796,641 1,306,876 Realized foreign exchange loss – – – (1,141 ) Other income 33,355 (75,041 ) (216,849 ) (350,775 ) Total Other Expense 538,047 329,291 1,579,792 954,960 Income (Loss) before income taxes (1,238,771) (914,960) (849,268) 542,664 Provision for tax – current (Note 19) 1,817,805 1,402,227 7,158,500 7,292,188 Provision for tax – deferred (Note 19) (151,259 ) 259,986 (66,243 ) (91,191 ) Loss for the year $ (2,905,317) $ (2,577,173) $ (7,941,525) $ (6,658,333) Other Comprehensive Income Foreign exchange translation gain 333,528 (24,607 ) 128,585 195,213 Net Comprehensive Loss for the year $ (2,571,789) $ (2,601,780) $ (7,812,940) $ (6,463,120) Loss per share for the year Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 16) $ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.05) $ (0.05) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 175,660,734 135,888,982 151,825,439 134,074,476

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Expressed in United States Dollars Year Year Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss for the year $ (7,941,525 ) $ (6,658,333 ) Add (deduct) non-cash items: Share based payments (Note 14 and 18) 2,512,568 4,822,787 Depreciation and amortization (Note 8 and 10) 6,056,031 3,607,286 Deferred tax liability (66,243 ) (91,191 ) Write-off of fixed assets during the year – 82,882 Non-cash interest expense on ROU Liabilities (Note 13) 2,559,047 1,367,759 Net change in non-cash working capital HST receivable (91,533 ) 85,287 Inventories (Note 6) (227,841 ) (151,893 ) Biological assets (Note 7) (126,469 ) 400,651 Prepaid expenses and other assets (Note 11) 1,178,734 (2,426,866 ) Long term deposits and other assets (359,842 ) (100,262 ) Accounts payable 452,393 (856,462 ) Accrued expenses 934,669 603,902 Income tax payable (5,794,954 ) 4,828,497 Other long-term liabilities – 28,000 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities (914,965) 5,542,044 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 8) (4,481,058 ) (16,061,582 ) Purchase of licenses (Note 9) (3,550,400 ) – Cash flow used in investing activities (8,031,458) (16,061,582) Financing activities Issuance of shares on warrant and option exercises (Note 14) 32,871,439 5,030,185 Issuance of shares and warrants on financings 44,464,540 – Payment on lease liabilities (2,337,006 ) (1,247,546 ) Cash flow provided by financing activities 74,998,973 3,782,639 Net increase in cash 66,052,550 (6,736,899) Cash at beginning of the year 12,814,712 19,364,086 Effect of foreign exchange on cash 133,588 187,525 Cash at end of the year $ 79,000,850 $ 12,814,712

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

