Reltio Returns as Gold Sponsor of the 2021 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, Americas

Attend Demos and Meetings with a Reltio Expert in the Virtual Exhibitor Engagement Zone, May 4 – 6

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business360—Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) SaaS platform used by companies worldwide to succeed in the digital economy, today announced it is a Gold Sponsor of the 2021 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, Americas taking place May 4 – May 6, and will provide a live demo to all attendees of its Reltio Connected Data Platform on May 5. The virtual event for data and analytics leaders offers content for every member of the team – from technical roles to senior business strategists – to further skills, and build and execute a world-class data and analytics strategy. Summit topics include data and analytics architecture, trust, governance and privacy, AI, data science, machine learning, and more.

Sign up to meet with Reltio experts including Founder and CTO Manish Sood, and VP of Product Management, Venki Subramanian, in the Exhibitor Engagement Zone, linked here (Sign in to your Summit registration page first). Uber Eats voucher for everyone who schedules and keeps a meeting.

Reltio will demonstrate the Reltio Connected Data Platform on Wednesday, May 5, from 2:25 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. ET. Add the demo to your calendar.

Gartner MDM analysts including Malcolm Hawker, Sally Parker, and Simon Walker, will discuss the future of master data management, data and analytics value management, enterprise success stories, and more.

The full Summit agenda can be found here. Gartner attendees can request a demo of Reltio Connected Data Platform to see how to accelerate digital transformation and boost operations with a trusted master data foundation.

Guy Vorster, Principal Solutions Consultant from Reltio and leading MDM expert with 15 years experience in the MDM market, will provide the Reltio Connected Data Platform demo. Vorster advises strategic partners and some of the most complex global enterprises on MDM initiatives, from first-time MDM deployments to organizations moving from legacy MDM to the cloud.

Through the Exhibitor Engagement Zone, a virtual space where attendees can gain real-time access to vendors, attendees can add a live demo of Reltio Connected Data Platform to their agendas and schedule a meeting with a Reltio expert, watch on-demand customer webinars, and download exclusive product literature.

Reltio Connected Data Platform is a multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM solution that enables companies to create a unified, trusted data repository for operational, analytical, and real-time requirements of enterprises. Reltio Enterprise 360, Reltio Enterprise 360 Site Intelligence (for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries), Reltio Connected Customer 360, and Reltio Identity 360 provide the flexibility, scalability, security, business continuity, and choice that only a cloud-native MDM SaaS platform can deliver.

Reltio Connected Data Platform supports more than 100 enterprise customers with the most complex data management requirements including compliance and latency demands for master data. It uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships among entities (people, products, brands, locations, channels, and more).

Quote

Chas Kielt, Program Director, Corporate Communications | Customer and Content Marketing, Reltio: “A unified, trusted data foundation that operates in real-time is the key accelerator for an organization’s digital transformation efforts. We look forward to showcasing the Reltio Connected Data Platform live at the 2021 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, and discussing the importance and advantages of cloud-native master data management with technology and line of business (LOB) leaders. We are focused on helping them break through data management challenges many organizations experience.”

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform nearly a decade ago. The Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform that masters all data types in real-time and at-scale. Customers benefit from agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by Reltio’s competitors.

Reltio Connected Data Platform uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships. To learn more, visit www.reltio.com.

