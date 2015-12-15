Reynolds Consumer Products Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LAKE FOREST, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (“Reynolds” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The Company expects to pay this dividend on May 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2021.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

RCP’s mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP’s customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

REYN-F

Contacts

Investors

Mark Swartzberg



Mark.Swartzberg@reynoldsbrands.com

(847) 482-4081

Media

Kate Ottavio Kent



Kate.OttavioKent@icrinc.com

203-682-8276