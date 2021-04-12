Samsung PCIe Gen4 Client SSD Helps PC OEMs Achieve Next-Gen Performance, Experience

New client SSD qualified by HP Inc. for Z by HP workstations, desktops, and laptops.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PC OEMs seeking to deliver optimal performance and user experience have a new avenue available to them: the unprecedented data transfer rates of the PCIe Gen4 interface standard, which offers double the bandwidth of its PCIe Gen3 predecessor. To make it easy for those companies to take full advantage of this technology, Samsung Electronics announced today the availability of its PM9A1, the world’s first OEM-qualified PCIe Gen4 NVMe Client SSD.

Engineered specifically for OEM applications and incorporating Samsung’s own NAND, controller, and firmware into the compact M.2 form factor, the PM9A1 is the first device of its type to be integrated into an OEM producer’s laptop.

Like Samsung’s well-received 980 Pro SSD (the first PCIe Gen 4 product delivered to retail channels), the PM9A1 provides sequential read speeds of 7,000 MB/s for 50% faster file operations and boosts random read speeds by 50 percent to 1,000K IOPs for improved system response. These blazing fast data transfer speeds make the PM9A1 perfectly suited for a wide range of demanding applications, enabling the growth of a number of emerging applications.

“The PM9A1 represents a big step forward for SSD technology. From our newest generation V6 NAND, to the custom firmware and controller, everything is developed in house to deliver the best performance available in the market,” said Jaejune Kim, corporate senior vice president of Memory Marketing at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. “In demanding applications such as gaming, V/R and A/R, graphic design, as well as video editing, storage is becoming increasingly important not just as a data repository, but as a key technology enabler. The PM9A1 is an essential building block to next-generation computing.”

“Our customers’ priorities have shifted over the last year of remote work, and ensuring they have access to the essential compute technology needed to power how and where they work is critical,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “There is clear demand for PCIe Gen4’s capabilities and HP is working closely with Samsung to offer future support for the PM9A1, delivering increased bandwidth for even greater performance and seamless workflows for data-intensive users.”

The PM9A1’s ease of integration into workstations, desktops and laptops and its optimized power efficiency makes it suitable for a range of applications including the highest-performance systems. With storage capacities of up to 2TB, and by the ease with which users can access advanced features, like performance optimization and data protection, it benefits the entire user experience.

All the key components, DRAM, V-NAND, and Elpis controller are developed specifically by Samsung. The PM9A1 uses sixth generation V-NAND, which has 12% faster read & 20% write speed, and 15% reduced power consumption compared to the prior generation. The drive is also equipped with advanced thermal control technology to allow the drive to perform well at cool temperatures and prevent overheating, which is particularly important during heavy workload use.

The PM9A1 is shipping on select devices from HP and other major PC OEMs, with wider availability beginning in Q2.

