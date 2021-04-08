SCCG Management and Shank Marketing announce Partnership for iGaming and Sports Betting Markets

LAS VEGAS, NV, Apr 8, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – SCCG Management and Shank Marketing are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to create a bridge between land-based casino marketing strategies and sports betting, online gambling, and social casino products available in the SCCG Management suite of services.

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, said, “We are committed to working with category leaders that create powerful synergies for our client partners. Shank Marketing will work with our affiliate marketing partners, SEO digital marketing providers and clients to ensure successful product launches and marketing strategies. The mutually beneficial partnership will provide a much-needed bridge between online and offline marketing initiatives. Shank Marketing joins LRI Media Group, Stack Digital, Riviera Sports Marketing, and MediaTroopers as part of this initiative.”

Justin Shank, Principal at Shank Marketing, said of the announcement, “We are excited to work with Stephen and the team at SCCG. They?ve been doing great work, and we look forward to a promising partnership.”

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. Website: https://sccgmanagement.com

About Shank Marketing

Shank Marketing provides operations-driven marketing solutions for tribal and commercial casinos throughout the United States of America. The Shank Marketing team consists of proven casino marketing professionals who understand casino gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The Shank team develops brand and marketing strategies, including social media marketing initiatives, digital advertising programs, social media promotions, local SEO, reputation management, innovative digital marketing approaches, and project management for mobile app and website development. Website: https://shankmarketing.com

