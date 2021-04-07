Shopify to Announce First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results April 28, 2021

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2021) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), a leading global commerce company, plans to announce financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before markets open on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Shopify’s management team will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com .

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Katie Keita

Senior Director, Investor Relations

613-241-2828 (ext. 1024)

IR@shopify.com

MEDIA:

Rebecca Feigelsohn

Communications Lead

416-238-6705 (ext. 302)

press@shopify.com

SOURCE: Shopify

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79226