Sterling Metals Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) (the “Company“) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.52 per common share for a period of two (2) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

