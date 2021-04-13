Tachyum Shows How to Be Green in Debut Newsletter

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tachyum™ will soon launch its quarterly newsletter with in-depth looks at how the company’s Prodigy Universal Processor Chip will make a dramatic difference in reducing energy consumption by data centers and from cloud computing initiatives, and what achieving FPGA-ready status means in preparation for Prodigy’s launch.

The newly created newsletter is intended to keep Tachyum customers, early adopters, partners, analysts and enthusiasts informed about key company information as the company approaches volume production of Prodigy later this year. In addition to features on the company’s green initiatives and Prodigy production status, the inaugural issue features information about recent milestones, company news, strategic partnerships, upcoming events and spotlight on some of the people behind the success.

Tachyum’s Prodigy can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing and standard programming models. Without Prodigy, data center customers must use a combination of CPUs, GPUs, TPUs and other accelerators for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of maintaining separate hardware infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in the significant underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance environments. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and drastically improves data center economics.

“As we continue to get closer to Prodigy’s launch date, it became imperative that we found a way to not only announce news of its release but also to provide a more in-depth look at how Prodigy will advance humanity beyond the era of human brain-scale artificial intelligence, ensuring everyone can benefit equally from a green and prosperous digital future,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO. “This newsletter is our way of directly reaching all stakeholders in the most timely manner about our mission and our success in how Prodigy will revolutionize the world. The response to the announcement of its publication has been strong and hope that this first issue will be equally well received.”

Tachyum’s newsletter will feature content that may not be available from other sources while also acting as a single repository for all things Tachyum. Subscribers will have first access to the latest information concerning the status of the world’s first universal processor and its impact across a broad spectrum of industries.

To be placed on the mailing list for this inaugural issue and future quarterly newsletters, interested parties can visit https://www.tachyum.com/newsletter.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is disrupting data center, HPC, and AI markets by providing the world’s first Universal Processor, with industry leading performance, cost and power, across all three computational domains, while, at the same time, enabling data centers to exceed the capacity of the human brain. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak, and its flagship product Prodigy, begins high-rate production in 2021, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator available to early adopters. It is targeting a $50B market, growing at 20% per year. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every 4 years. Tachyum is one of the founding members of I4DI (Innovations for Digital Infrastructure), which will build the world’s fastest AI supercomputer in Slovakia showcasing Prodigy. Tachyum has offices in the USA and Slovakia, EU. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

