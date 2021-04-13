Therma Bright Provides Update on Brazilian Performance Study of its AcuVid(TM) COVID-19 Rapid Saliva-Based Antigen Test

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2021) – Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (“Therma” or the “Company”), developer of the AcuVid™ Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test and other progressive diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that an initial phase of the Brazilian study of the AcuVid™ saliva-based rapid antigen test has been completed. Dr. Ricardo Fujiwara, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, stated that, “The AcuVid™ initial results confirm the sensitivity and specificity results achieved in Therma’s development studies of the AcuVid™ test against the SARS-CoV-2 first identified strain which originated from Wuhan, China.”

Therma Bright and its R&D team are now initiating an additional second phase study to optimize AcuVid™, in collaboration with Safetest Diagnósticos and University of Minas Gerais, to substantiate AcuVid™ test’s ability to detect known variants that are currently circulating worldwide.

All viruses – including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 – evolve over time. When a virus replicates or makes copies of itself, it sometimes changes, which is normal for a virus. These changes are called “mutations”. A virus with one or more new mutations is referred to as a “variant” of the original virus.

Rob Fia, CEO, commented, “We are pleased that our Brazil study for our AcuVid™ test confirms the results from our development studies. We will now test AcuVid™ with the known variants to validate its effectiveness and, if necessary, optimize the test to detect these variants.”

Therma Bright is not making any express or implied claims that its test product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 or the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality medical devices that address their medical and healthcare needs. The Company’s initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the US FDA in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV: THRM, OTCMARKETS: THRBF, FRA: JNX. For more information visit: www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com

For further information, please contact:

Therma Bright Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO

rfia@thermabright.com

Follow us on Twitter

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements relate to future events such as development and commercialization of a rapid COVID-19 viral assay and related instrumentation, regulatory applications and manufacturing scale up as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80249