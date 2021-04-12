ViON Discusses AI infrastructure as-a-Service at NVIDIA GTC 21

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, reinforced today a strategic position with NVIDIA for bringing AI infrastructure as-a-Service (AIaaS) to government and commercial organizations. We are pleased to announce that we will be presenting two sessions at GTC21: “Accelerating AI in the Federal Government With as-a-Service” with NVIDIA and “AI as a Service: Focus on Outcomes, not IT” with HPE and NVIDIA.

“ViON has over 40 years of experience helping our customers modernize technology and drive successful outcomes. ViON’s experience processing, storing, managing, protecting data and ensuring better outcomes for Federal, State and Commercial organizations allows us a unique capability to bring complex AI solutions to market. Both ViON and NVIDIA have a passion for solving the most complex artificial intelligence challenges while at the same time understanding the high performance requirements. ViON’s customer intimacy model enables us to understand the customer’s needs and meet those needs effectively with technology to solve technology challenges,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON.

From the Data Center to the Edge, ViON has the unique ability to deliver AI infrastructure as-a-service to meet the demands for today and in the future. NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing.

ViON, in collaboration with NVIDIA enables government organizations to implement IT infrastructure from the data center to the edge while focusing on enhancing the customer experience and performance.

About ViON Corporation



ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON provides a streamlined management platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows governance, service catalogue and management capabilities. Customers to able research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia. vion.com

