Zensights Names Elaine Oussoren Chief Marketing Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zensights LLC is pleased to announce that Elaine Oussoren has joined the organization as Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role, Oussoren will lead the organization’s marketing vision and software strategy for the company. Zensights software tools, LINX – Vendor Analysis Tool and ART – Agency Reporting Tool helps clients improve their vendor selection process and agency budgeting and planning process. Oussoren has extensive marketing expertise that makes her uniquely qualified to lead this critically important role for the company.

Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights stated, “Elaine’s Marketing and Pharmaceutical expertise is most impressive, especially given her prior pharma facing agency leadership roles.” Oussoren’s prior responsibilities included Boomerang Pharmaceutical Communications – CEO and Brand Aid Digital – Founder, where Elaine led digital marketing and expanded the use of AI to deliver secure text patient engagement programs. She is very versed in the Pharmaceutical Industry and in the Agency world. “I’m very excited for Zensight’s clients and happy that Elaine has decided to join the leadership team,” continued Jansen.

About Zensights

Zensights is a competitive intelligence company focused on suppliers and agencies that service the Pharmaceutical Industry. Zensights attempts to assist its Pharmaceutical clients engage with the strongest suppliers and agencies as identified by budget holders across the Pharmaceutical landscape. Zensights’ signature software program, LINX – Vendor Analysis Tool is a software solution that analyzes, aggregates, and provides an overall market assessment of the capabilities of third-party vendors that service the bio-tech, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries – all from a customer centric lens. The proprietary tool is populated with key decision maker and budget holder feedback to easily and strategically identify best in class suppliers and agencies servicing the BioPharma Industry. The latest offering ART – Agency Reporting Tool provides for accurate healthcare agency reporting metrics which supports better alignment between client and agency. ART provides Marketing executives and Agency Leadership an excellent communication medium to drive ideation/innovation and results for their respective portfolios.

Founded in 2012, Zensights is focused on helping BioPharma organizations identify “Best in Class” vendors on a “capability by capability” perspective. Zensights advises clients on these solutions to build high-quality partnerships with innovative and value based solutions.

