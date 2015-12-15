Accurate Group Announces Acquisition of Coast to Coast Title & Escrow, Strengthening and Extending Real Estate Title and Closing Footprint

Company’s latest acquisition follows its record organic growth in 1Q 2021, driven by lender demand for digitization of the mortgage loan process

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics and e-closing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Coast to Coast Title & Escrow (CTC), a real estate title and closing company. The acquisition of CTC further expands Accurate Group’s local presence in the fast-growing southeast U.S., strengthens its national title insurance and closing capabilities and broadens its title and closing technology platform and loan origination system integrations.

In addition to the acquisition of CTC, Accurate Group reported strong organic growth for 1Q 2021, hitting new highs for both revenues and earnings. The company continues to realize growth in both its appraisal management and title services divisions, driven by recent innovations in its solution offerings, including:

The launch of a consumer-assisted version of its GroundWorks™ mobile inspection application. The Directed Remote Data Collection (DRDC) capability enables property data collectors to work directly with borrowers in a remote setting to collect property data and photos in real-time. This technology was mission critical over the past year as lenders evolved to balance consumer demand with remote safety protocols.

The Directed Remote Data Collection (DRDC) capability enables property data collectors to work directly with borrowers in a remote setting to collect property data and photos in real-time. This technology was mission critical over the past year as lenders evolved to balance consumer demand with remote safety protocols. The growth of its remote only notary (RON) application, NotaryWorks® . As demand for digital closings increases, Accurate Group continued to lead the market with new technology to support video notary services and virtual closing rooms, as well as providing a full suite of alternative and traditional title and closing solutions.

. As demand for digital closings increases, Accurate Group continued to lead the market with new technology to support video notary services and virtual closing rooms, as well as providing a full suite of alternative and traditional title and closing solutions. Expanding its market leadership in next-generation interior appraisals and appraisal modernization technology. By providing a fully compliant alternative to 1004 appraisals, Accurate Group’s iValueNet™ technology has proven its ability to deliver considerable cost and time savings to lenders. In addition to being the market leader for home equity and portfolio loan valuations, iValueNet has emerged at the forefront of appraisal modernization technology. Credit unions, non-bank lenders and banks – including most of the largest U.S. banks – are currently using the technology.

“As we continue our growth trajectory, we are excited to welcome all the CTC employees and customers,” said Paul Doman, president and CEO of Accurate Group. “The acquisition comes at a time when we are realizing unprecedented demand for digitization of appraisal, title, closing and compliance services. The CTC acquisition not only expands our title insurance and closing resources but also strengthens our ability to handle purchase mortgage closings in the southeast U.S. which is an incredible growth market. In addition, we gain a great new brand known for service and a title and closing technology platform which fits nicely with our focus on growing platform integrations and utilizing innovative technologies to bolster our suite of product offerings. The talented CTC team members and the new platform will enhance our service and help us continue to deliver the high service levels our customers expect.”

“We are very excited and grateful to join forces with Accurate Group,” said Brandon Livingston, president of CTC. “By integrating the collective knowledge and skills of CTC’s dedicated team members with Accurate Group’s resources, the opportunity to expand our reach is limitless.”

“We could not have chosen a better partner with whom to grow and enhance our platforms and solutions for clients,” said Dustin Burtron, CEO of CTC. “We look forward to working together to continue providing the excellent service to which our clients have become accustomed. I am also very proud of and excited for our team of professionals – both those who have been with us from the start and our newer members, as we look forward to growing together and reaching new heights.”

