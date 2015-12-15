ADDMAN Engineering Looks to the Future with VELO3D

One of North America’s leading providers of advanced additive manufacturing for aerospace and energy to operate the first VELO3D manufacturing solution in Indianapolis area

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SPFR—VELO3D Inc., a leader in additive manufacturing (AM) for high-value metal parts, today announced that ADDMAN Engineering (ADDMAN), one of North America’s premier providers of advanced AM solutions, has selected VELO3D to meet growing demand from energy and aerospace customers.

With an AI-powered full-stack solution including integrated Flow™ design software and Assure™ quality assurance, VELO3D allows for simplification of parts, previously impossible geometries, and shorter print times, without the constraints that come with traditional manufacturing or other AM providers.

“The full-stack laser powder bed fusion 3D printing solution from VELO3D gives our customers the freedom they need to design the next generation of spacecraft and turbomachinery without compromising their designs for the sake of manufacturability,” said Mark Saberton, CTO and founder, ADDMAN. “The VELO3D process saves time and avoids waste by removing unnecessary steps, and reduces time to test or go to market, while also ensuring production-ready quality in every build.”

In addition to owning and operating the first VELO3D metal AM solution in the Indianapolis area, ADDMAN holds two reservations for the highly anticipated VELO3D Sapphire XC large format metal AM solution. Each Sapphire XC system will provide up to four times the productivity of ADDMAN’s new Sapphire system, positioning the company to keep up with increasing demand for complex, high-performance parts spurred by the booming commercial space industry.

“We have a vision and are looking toward the future not just for our company, but for the entire aerospace industry, where demand for intricate, high-value parts is growing fast,” said Saberton. “While the Sapphire system brought net-new capabilities to ADDMAN, we’re excited about the Sapphire XCs because they open up a new category of parts, while making impressive increases to capacity and efficiency.”

ADDMAN delivers large capacity 3D metal printing for aerospace, defense, energy and manufacturing. The company is ITAR registered and compliant with ISO9001:2015 and AS9100D, meeting FAA, DoD and NASA quality requirements for aviation, defense and space organizations.

ADDMAN closed on the purchase of 3rd Dimension Industrial 3D Printing in March 2021. In a little over a month since the acquisition, additional highly skilled staff have been hired to support the growing relationships with existing aerospace clients. Additional machining, quality, and capacity expansions are also being realized. Already AS9100 certified, the quality department is being bolstered through the addition of a Creaform EXAscan Black and a high end CMM. Planning for NADCAP accreditation is also in progress.

With the Indianapolis facility focused on production, the Bonita Springs HQ and Innovation Center offers clients a wide variety of composites and polymer options. With multiple Titan FDM machines, large format FDM parts can be produced for end use tooling. A fleet of SLA and FDM machines keep lead times to a minimum and value-add high.

Also in March, VELO3D announced plans to merge with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPFR) and become a public company. Earlier this year, VELO3D was named to Fast Company’s 2021 list of the world’s most innovative companies, among the top ranked in the manufacturing category for its profound impact on the 3D printing industry.

To learn more about how VELO3D empowers engineers and designers to imagine more, and additively manufacture nearly anything, follow VELO3D on LinkedIn or visit velo3d.com.

About ADDMAN Engineering



ADDMAN Engineering is an Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) solution provider backed by American Industrial Partners (“AIP”). Combining the expertise and knowledge of AIPs 20 mid-size manufacturing companies, ADDMAN uses AM and advanced technologies to enable our customers to have breakthroughs in product development and manufacturing. ADDMAN is a vertically integrated company, and its capabilities span the design, manufacture, post-processing, and quality equipment needed to take an Additive Manufacturing part from concept to production and final quality inspection. For more information, visit: www.addmangroup.com

About VELO3D



VELO3D empowers companies to imagine more and additively manufacture nearly anything. Bringing together an integrated, end-to-end solution of software, hardware, and process-control innovation, VELO3D’s technology for 3D metal printing delivers unparalleled quality control for serial production and enhanced part performance. With VELO3D Flow™ print preparation software, Sapphire® laser powder bed AM system and Assure™ quality assurance software, manufacturers can accelerate product innovation, become more agile and responsive to market needs and reduce costs. First in the industry to introduce SupportFree™ metal 3D printing, which allows for the manufacture of previously impossible geometries, the company is based in Silicon Valley and is privately funded. VELO3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, follow VELO3D on LinkedIn or visit https://www.velo3d.com/

Contacts

Andrew Flick, VELO3D

press@velo3d.com