Allscripts Announces ADP Empower to Help Amplify Diverse Voices in the Healthcare Technology Industry

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced its team that leads the Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) has launched ADP Empower, a new program designed to amplify diverse voices in the healthcare technology industry and offer valuable resources to underrepresented entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and accelerate innovation.

The Allscripts Developer Program helps build a culture of innovation by reducing barriers and risk associated with installing and using innovative healthcare technology. The company partners with developers to help deliver the tools they need to connect their innovation to Allscripts’ clients and achieve desired outcomes. Through ADP Empower, Allscripts will create a community of innovators that represents the perspectives, cultures and needs of its clients and their patients.

This initiative includes an empowerment package at no additional cost to minority-owned or led healthcare technology companies. This package includes an official Allscripts partnership, one-on-one guidance for technical, marketing and business development best practices, and client-facing opportunities to support lead generation. The goal is to provide Allscripts’ leadership, expertise, resources, technology, and support to underrepresented entrepreneurs, as well as facilitate a diverse community for fellowship and mentorship.

“Allscripts is determined to do our part to support diversity, equity and inclusion—both within Allscripts and beyond our walls,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer Paul Black. “As an extension of all the work we are doing inside Allscripts to nurture a workplace of DE&I, ADP Empower will help underrepresented entrepreneurs by supporting new technology, engaging with a diverse community, educating to fuel innovation and deploying integrated solutions to patients and providers.”

Allscripts is currently accepting applications for the upcoming ADP Empower cohort through May 28, 2021. The cohort will be announced in June, along with the ADP Empower kick-off event. Learn more at www.allscripts.com/ADPEmpower.

