AOTMP® Announces Unique Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Industry Hackathon

Thousands are expected to come together to generate new ideas for the greatest industry challenges

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TEM–Organizers at AOTMP (www.aotmp.com) have announced the first-of-its-kind industry hackathon. The event will assemble thousands of professionals to solve the greatest challenges in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry in an open innovation forum. Participants will collaborate to formulate viable solutions to evolve the industry and elevate the value and overall positive business impact delivered by industry professionals to organizations worldwide.

The AOTMP® Industry Hackathon will begin on June 15 and run through October, culminating with event week October 18 – 21 where $100,000 in prizes will be awarded for the best solutions for each challenge. Event highlights include:

10 industry challenges

10 Innovation Leaders

Over 3,000 participants

100’s of great ideas

10 challenge winners

1 grand prize winner

$100,000 in prize money

The telecom, mobility & IT management industry is approaching $4.3 trillion in annual spending and is supported by more than 10 million business operations professionals across the globe. Over the past year, AOTMP® engaged members and industry professionals to identify the top 10 industry challenges that demand attention:

Elevating the Value of Telecom, Mobility & IT Departments

Advancing Diversity & Inclusion

Verified AI Sourcing Tool for SMBs

Showcasing Career Opportunities in the Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Industry

Techniques to Accelerate Accessibility

Remote Workforce Engagement

Reshaping Academia-Industry Partnership

Mitigating Regulatory & Legislative Risk

Reducing the Negative Environmental Impact of Technology

Integrating Technology Strategy & Business Strategy

Tim Lybrook, AOTMP® CEO, says, “It’s an honor to be part of an initiative to help advance the industry and bring more value to organizations worldwide. AOTMP® is passionate about the untapped opportunities in the industry for individuals, businesses and vendors and this event will help advance those opportunities.”

Visit AOTMP Hackathon to learn more.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is building a membership organization dedicated to serving the more than 10 million professionals who support the industry around the globe. The association’s mission is to bring these professionals together to help advance the industry while bringing more value and impact to their respective organizations. AOTMP® supports the industry and its professionals with memberships, training, certifications, events, a management framework and advisory relationships that optimize overall business results. Learn more at www.aotmp.com.

Contacts

Tim Lybrook



tlybrook@aotmp.com

+1 317-275-7209