Arnouse Digital Devices, Corp. Selects Semtech’s AVX200T for HDMI Extender Product Line

AVX solution extends high quality, uncompressed 4K60 video for ADDC’s secure thin client products offering VDI

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADDT—Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced Arnouse Digital Devices Corporation (ADDC), a leader in small form factor pluggable computing, has integrated Semtech’s flagship AVX extender ASIC, the AVX200T, into ADDC’s secure thin client product line, SR10-FDD and SR20-FDD. Both ADDC products utilize Semtech’s AVX200T fiber-based solution to offer increased security that is not possible when using copper, as well as high-quality, uncompressed 4K60 video for a wide variety of applications and in sectors spanning retail, banking, hospitality, and government.

With potential security risks associated with physical access to hard drives, storage and components, the ADDC SR10-FDD and SR20-FDD are ideal to provide security of sensitive data in a remote location, while providing the end user with high quality video and audio via Semtech’s AVX200T extender. The SR10-FDD is a standard 19” 2U, 16” deep rack drawer incorporating a bare metal Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) that consolidates up to 10 local desktop computers with sensitive data, while the SR20-FDD can incorporate up to 20 local desktop computers. The inclusion of Semtech’s AVX200T solution enhances the quality of the products providing uncompressed quality ultra-high-definition (4K) video, multi-channel audio, 480Mb/s USB2.0, and other control signals on a single copper category cable or optical fiber.

“Today’s business ecosystem necessitates the security of sensitive data,” said Michael Arnouse, chairman and CEO of ADDC. “This collaboration between ADDC and Semtech for the SR10-FDD and SR20-FDD incorporating Semtech’s AVX200T is unmatched as the thin client data remains secure without sacrificing the end user experience, with the highest quality of video.”

Semtech’s AVX200T device provides high levels of performance for AV extension applications, such as standalone point-to-point cable extenders, matrix switches and KVM extension. As the Pro AV industry moves to optical fiber infrastructure for many applications, the AVX200T uniquely targets long reach extension, providing transport over fiber from distances 300m to over 40km — pushing the envelope on multimedia connectivity between AV equipment and remote displays

ADDC’s SR10-FDD and SR2-FDD product lines incorporating Semtech’s AVX200T can be used in a variety of industries and functions, including:

Healthcare Data Management: HIPAA compliance for secured patient data

Retail Point-Of-Sale: Separates sensitive credit card data from store/kiosk associates and customers

Government Thin-client Applications: Preventing the downloading of controlled sensitive information

Physical Branch Banking Thin-Client: For tellers and branch managers/client relations associates

Hospitality: Front desk compute for guest check-in

“Teaming with ADDC for the launch of its secure thin clients with Semtech’s AVX200T technology highlights the increasing demand for AV extension solutions,” said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The resulting high quality, uncompressed 4K60 video from our solution demonstrates Semtech’s commitment to continually moving the needle in the Pro AV industry.”

