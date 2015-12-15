Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for First Quarter 2021

GAAP Highlights

Net income attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. was $11 million, or $0.14 per share, (1) for first quarter 2021. This includes a $13 million after-tax write-off of an intangible asset attributable to the insurance licenses of Municipal Assurance Corp. (MAC) as a result of an internal organizational restructuring.

for first quarter 2021. This includes a $13 million after-tax write-off of an intangible asset attributable to the insurance licenses of Municipal Assurance Corp. (MAC) as a result of an internal organizational restructuring. Shareholders’ equity attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. per share was $84.67 as of March 31, 2021, the second highest ever reported.

Non-GAAP Highlights

Adjusted operating income (2) was $43 million, or $0.55 per share, for first quarter 2021. This also includes a $13 million after-tax write-off of the MAC insurance licenses.

was $43 million, or $0.55 per share, for first quarter 2021. This also includes a $13 million after-tax write-off of the MAC insurance licenses. Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity(2) per share and adjusted book value (ABV)(2) per share reached record highs of $79.44 and $116.56, respectively, as of March 31, 2021.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

First quarter 2021 capital returned to shareholders was $95 million, including share repurchases of $77 million, or 2.0 million shares, and dividends of $18 million.

Insurance Segment

Adjusted operating income was $79 million for first quarter 2021.

Gross written premiums (GWP) were $87 million for first quarter 2021, the highest first-quarter result in four years.

Present value of new business production (PVP)(2) was $86 million for first quarter 2021.

Asset Management Segment

Adjusted operating loss was $7 million for first quarter 2021.

Gross inflows were $1.0 billion for first quarter 2021.

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) (AGL and, together with its consolidated entities, Assured Guaranty or the Company) announced today its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (first quarter 2021).

Commenting on first quarter activity, Dominic Frederico, President and CEO said: “Assured Guaranty has now reached important new consensual settlement agreements relating to Puerto Rico that, combined with a previous agreement, will resolve over 93% of our net par outstanding of Puerto Rico exposures, once court-approved and implemented. Of our additional $241 million of net par, almost all relates to credits that have not missed any principal or interest payments.

“Additionally,” he continued, “in a quarter when our important shareholder value measures of adjusted operating shareholders’ equity per share and adjusted book value per share again achieved new highs, our new business production generated $86 million of PVP, more than in all but one first quarter since 2009, driven by very strong U.S. public finance production. The $5.5 billion of municipal new issue par sold with our insurance was the most we insured in any first quarter since 2010, and our 65% share of insured municipal par sold was better than our market share in any quarter since 2014.

“The first quarter also saw a resurgence in the global CLO market that benefited our asset management business, which issued two new CLOs during the quarter and continued to sell legacy CLO equity to third parties. CLO management fees for the quarter were more than double those of last year’s first quarter.”

(1) All per share information for net income and adjusted operating income is based on diluted shares. (2) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Summary Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to AGL $ 11 $ (55 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AGL per diluted share $ 0.14 $ (0.59 ) Weighted average diluted shares 77.5 92.6 Non-GAAP Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (2) $ 43 $ 33 Adjusted operating income per diluted share(2) $ 0.55 $ 0.36 Weighted average diluted shares 77.5 93.4 Segment (1) Insurance $ 79 $ 85 Asset Management (7 ) (9 ) Corporate (29 ) (39 ) Other — (4 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 43 $ 33

As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL $ 6,430 $ 84.67 $ 6,643 $ 85.66 Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity (2) 6,032 79.44 6,087 78.49 ABV (2) 8,851 116.56 8,908 114.87 Common Shares Outstanding 75.9 77.5

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) is also the Company’s segment measure. (2) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

As of March 31, 2021, on a per share basis, shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL was the second highest ever reported, and adjusted operating shareholders’ equity and ABV both reached record highs.

Shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL declined, on both a nominal and per-share basis, due mainly to unrealized losses on the fixed-maturity investment portfolio. Share repurchases and dividends also reduced shareholders’ equity attributable to AGL. See “Common Share Repurchases” on page 10.

Adjusted operating shareholders’ equity and ABV decreased on a nominal basis primarily due to share repurchases and dividends, partially offset, in the case of ABV, by net premiums written on new business production. On a per share basis, adjusted operating shareholders’ equity and ABV benefited from the repurchase of an additional 2.0 million shares in first quarter 2021.

Insurance Segment

The Insurance segment primarily consists of the Company’s insurance subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the United States (U.S.) and international public finance (including infrastructure) and structured finance markets. The Insurance segment is presented without giving effect to the consolidation of financial guaranty variable interest entities (FG VIEs) and therefore includes premiums and losses of all financial guaranty contracts, whether or not the associated FG VIEs are consolidated, and also includes its share of earnings from funds managed by Assured Investment Management LLC (AssuredIM LLC) and its investment management affiliates (together with AssuredIM LLC, AssuredIM) (AssuredIM Funds).

Insurance Results (in millions) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 107 $ 107 Net investment income 73 83 Other income (loss) (1 ) 6 Total revenues 179 196 Expenses Loss expense 30 18 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs (DAC) 3 3 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 36 41 Write-off of MAC insurance licenses 16 — Other operating expenses 21 22 Total expenses 106 84 Equity in earnings of investees 19 (9 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes 92 103 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 13 18 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 79 $ 85

Insurance adjusted operating income for first quarter 2021 was $79 million, compared with $85 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (first quarter 2020). The decrease was mainly due to the following:

In first quarter 2021, the Company received the last regulatory approval required to execute a multi-step transaction to merge MAC with and into Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM), with AGM as the surviving company. As a result, the Company wrote-off the $16 million carrying value ($13 million after-tax) of MAC’s insurance licenses in first quarter 2021. MAC was merged with and into AGM on April 1, 2021. This restructuring of the Company’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries will simplify the organizational and capital structure, reduce costs, and increases the future dividend capacity of the U.S. insurance subsidiaries.

Loss expense was $12 million higher. Loss expense in first quarter 2021 was primarily attributable to certain Puerto Rico and U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) exposures, partially offset by a benefit in certain European exposures. Loss expense in first quarter 2020 was primarily attributable to Puerto Rico exposures, partially offset by a benefit on first lien U.S. RMBS exposures.

These decreases were partially offset by higher income from the investment portfolio, which was $92 million in first quarter 2021, compared with $74 million in first quarter 2020, consisting of the following components:

Income from Investment Portfolio (in millions) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net investment income $ 73 $ 83 Equity in earnings of investees: AssuredIM Funds 10 (10 ) Other 9 1 Total $ 92 $ 74

The decrease in net investment income was primarily due to lower average balances in the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, which declined due to dividends paid by the insurance subsidiaries that were used for AGL share repurchases, lower reinvestment yields on short-term investments, and lower income on securities purchased for loss mitigation purposes.

Investments in AssuredIM Funds are recorded at net asset value (NAV), with the change in NAV recorded in the line item “equity in earnings of investees” in the Insurance segment. These include investments in healthcare funds, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), a municipal bond fund and an asset-based fund. Equity in earnings of investees also includes the Company’s proportionate interests in other alternative investments managed by third parties. To the extent additional fixed-maturity securities are shifted to AssuredIM Funds and other alternative investments, the corresponding income in the condensed consolidated statements of operations will also shift from net investment income to equity in earnings of investees.

Equity in earnings of AssuredIM Funds in first quarter 2021 was a gain of $10 million, primarily attributable to changes in the NAV of CLO funds. In first quarter 2020, equity in earnings of AssuredIM Funds was a loss primarily attributable to CLO and asset-based funds. In addition, other alternative investments also generated gains of $9 million.

The Insurance segment is authorized to invest up to $750 million into AssuredIM Funds. As of March 31, 2021, the Insurance segment has total commitments to AssuredIM Funds of $587 million of which $335 million represents net invested capital and $252 million is undrawn. The Insurance segment’s interest in AssuredIM Funds was valued at $368 million as of March 31, 2021.

Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues were consistent between first quarter 2021 and first quarter 2020, and consisted of the components presented in the table below.

Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues (in millions) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Scheduled net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 91 $ 92 Accelerations 16 15 Total $ 107 $ 107

Economic Loss Development

Net economic loss development of $13 million in first quarter 2021 primarily consists of $11 million in loss development on U.S. RMBS, which was mainly attributable to lower excess spread of $58 million, offset by a benefit of $33 million related to changes in discount rates, and a benefit of $14 million related to improved performance and recoveries on previously charged-off loans in certain second lien transactions. Certain U.S. RMBS transactions with insured floating-rate debt linked to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) are supported by large portions of fixed-rate assets. When LIBOR increases, as it did in first quarter 2021, excess spread decreases. The economic development attributable to changes in discount rates for all transactions was a benefit of $48 million for first quarter 2021. Net economic loss development in first quarter 2021 includes the impact of the Puerto Rico plan support agreements announced through [yesterday].

Roll Forward of Net Expected Loss to be Paid (Recovered)(1) (in millions) Net Expected



Loss to be Paid



(Recovered) as of



December 31, 2020 Economic Loss



(Benefit)



Development Losses (Paid)



Recovered Net Expected



Loss to be Paid



(Recovered) as of



March 31, 2021 Public finance $ 341 $ 3 $ (92 ) $ 252 U.S. RMBS 148 11 22 181 Other structured finance 40 (1 ) — 39 Total $ 529 $ 13 $ (70 ) $ 472

(1) Economic loss development (benefit) represents the change in net expected loss to be paid (recovered) attributable to the effects of changes in assumptions based on observed market trends, changes in discount rates, accretion of discount and the economic effects of loss mitigation efforts, each net of reinsurance. Economic loss development (benefit) is the principal measure that the Company uses to evaluate the loss experience in its insured portfolio. Expected loss to be paid (recovered) includes all transactions insured by the Company, whether written in insurance or credit derivative form, regardless of the accounting model prescribed under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).

New Business Production

GWP relates to both financial guaranty insurance and specialty insurance and reinsurance contracts. Financial guaranty GWP includes: (1) amounts collected upfront on new business written, (2) the present value of future contractual or expected premiums on new business written (discounted at risk free rates), and (3) the effects of changes in the estimated lives of transactions in the inforce book of business. Specialty insurance and reinsurance GWP is recorded as premiums are due. Credit derivatives are accounted for at fair value and therefore are not included in GWP.

The non-GAAP measure, PVP, includes upfront premiums and the present value of expected future installments on new business at the time of issuance, discounted at the approximate average pre-tax book yield of fixed-maturity securities purchased during the prior calendar year, for all contracts whether in insurance or credit derivative form. See “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

New Business Production (in millions) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GWP PVP (1) Gross Par



Written (1) GWP PVP (1) Gross Par



Written (1) Public finance – U.S. $ 79 $ 81 $ 5,427 $ 29 $ 29 $ 2,641 Public finance – non-U.S. 5 3 — 34 21 377 Structured finance – U.S. 3 2 45 1 1 15 Structured finance – non-U.S. — — — — — — Total (2) $ 87 $ 86 $ 5,472 $ 64 $ 51 $ 3,033

(1) PVP and Gross Par Written in the table above are based on “close date,” when the transaction settles. Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release. (2) While PVP includes the present value of only the premiums the Company estimates it will receive over the expected term of the transaction, under GAAP the Company is required, for certain transactions, to include contractual premiums through the date of legal maturity in GWP.

U.S. public finance GWP and PVP in first quarter 2021 both increased over 170%, compared with first quarter 2020, primarily driven by several large transactions as well as an increase in market volume and insured penetration. The average rating of U.S. public finance par written was A-. The Company’s gross par written represented 65% of the total U.S. municipal market insured issuance in first quarter 2021.

The Company has consistently written new non-U.S. public finance business every quarter since the end of 2015. Business activity in the international infrastructure and structured finance sectors typically has long lead times and therefore may vary from period to period.

Asset Management Segment

The Asset Management segment consists of AssuredIM, which provides asset management services to outside investors as well as to the Insurance segment.

Asset Management Results (in millions) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Management fees: CLOs(1) $ 12 $ 5 Opportunity funds and liquid strategies 4 2 Wind-down funds 3 9 Total management fees 19 16 Performance fees 1 — Other income — 1 Total revenues 20 17 Expenses Employee compensation and benefit expenses 19 18 Amortization of intangible assets 3 3 Other operating expenses 7 7 Total expenses 29 28 Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes (9 ) (11 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2 ) (2 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (7 ) $ (9 )

(1) CLO fees are the net management fees that AssuredIM retains after rebating the portion of these fees that pertains to the CLO equity that is held directly by AssuredIM Funds.

Net CLO fees increased in first quarter 2021 compared with first quarter 2020, largely driven by the sale of CLO equity to third parties from legacy funds, the recovery of previously deferred CLO fees, and the issuance of new CLOs. The COVID-19 pandemic and downgrades in loan markets had triggered over-collateralization provisions in CLOs in 2020, resulting in the deferral of CLO management fees, the majority of which reversed by first quarter 2021. Management fees from opportunity funds and liquid strategies increased mainly due to fees from funds created since the Company acquired BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC. Management fees from wind-down funds decreased as distributions to investors continued.

Third party inflows of $873 million in first quarter 2021 was primarily attributable to the issuance of two new CLOs. While total assets under management (AUM) increased slightly in first quarter 2021 from $17.3 billion as of December 31, 2020 to $17.5 billion as of March 31, 2021, fee earning AUM rose by 11.4% over the same period, from $12.9 billion to $14.4 billion primarily due to the issuance of two new CLOs and the sale of CLO equity from legacy funds to third parties.

Roll Forward of Assets Under Management (in millions) CLOs Opportunity



Funds Liquid



Strategies Wind-Down



Funds Total AUM, December 31, 2020 $ 13,856 $ 1,486 $ 383 $ 1,623 $ 17,348 Inflows-third party 813 60 — — 873 Inflows-intercompany 109 36 — — 145 Outflows: Redemptions — — — — — Distributions (356 ) (217 ) — (329 ) (902 ) Total outflows (356 ) (217 ) — (329 ) (902 ) Net flows 566 (121 ) — (329 ) 116 Change in value (91 ) 148 1 3 61 AUM, March 31, 2021 $ 14,331 $ 1,513 $ 384 $ 1,297 $ 17,525

Components of Assets Under Management (1) (in millions) As of March 31,

2021 December 31,



2020 March 31,

2020 Funded AUM $ 16,863 $ 16,785 $ 16,326 Unfunded AUM 662 563 153 Fee Earning AUM $ 14,412 $ 12,940 $ 9,453 Non-Fee Earning AUM 3,113 4,408 7,026 Intercompany AUM Funded AUM (2) $ 933 $ 893 $ 179 Unfunded AUM 253 177 78

(1) Please see “Definitions” at the end of this press release. (2) Includes assets managed by AssuredIM under an Investment Management Agreement with its insurance affiliates of $565 million in CLO and liquid municipal strategies as of March 31, 2021 and of $562 million in CLOs and liquid municipal strategies as of December 31, 2020.

Corporate Division

The Corporate division primarily consists of interest expense on the debt of Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc. (AGUS) and Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc. (AGMH), as well as other operating expenses attributed to holding company activities such as Board of Directors’ expenses and administrative services performed by operating subsidiaries for the holding companies.

Corporate Results (in millions) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Net investment income $ — $ 1 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (5 ) Total revenues — (4 ) Expenses Interest expense 23 25 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 5 5 Other operating expenses 4 5 Total expenses 32 35 Equity in earnings of investees — (5 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes (32 ) (44 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3 ) (5 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (29 ) $ (39 )

Adjusted operating loss for the Corporate division was $10 million lower in first quarter 2021 compared with first quarter 2020 due primarily to a $5 million loss on extinguishment of debt and a $5 million write down of an equity method investment in first quarter 2020.

Other Items

Other items primarily consist of intersegment eliminations, reclassifications of the reimbursement of fund expenses to revenue, and consolidation adjustments, including the effect of consolidating FG VIEs and AssuredIM investment vehicles. The majority of the economic effect of the Company’s interest in consolidated AssuredIM Funds, as well as the premiums, investment income and losses associated with consolidated FG VIEs, are presented in the Insurance segment. On a consolidated basis, the ownership interests of the consolidated AssuredIM Funds to which it has no economic rights, are reflected as either redeemable or nonredeemable noncontrolling interests in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation to GAAP

The following table presents other income items that are not reflected in the Company’s segment metric, along with a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to AGL to adjusted operating income.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to AGL to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Total Per Diluted



Share Total Per Diluted



Share Net income (loss) attributable to AGL $ 11 $ 0.14 $ (55 ) $ (0.59 ) Less pre-tax adjustments: Realized gains (losses) on investments (3 ) (0.04 ) (5 ) (0.06 ) Non-credit-impairment unrealized fair value gains (losses) on credit derivatives (19 ) (0.25 ) (88 ) (0.95 ) Fair value gains (losses) on committed capital securities (CCS) (19 ) (0.24 ) 48 0.52 Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement of premiums receivable and loss and loss adjustment expense (LAE) reserves 1 0.01 (57 ) (0.62 ) Total pre-tax adjustments (40 ) (0.52 ) (102 ) (1.11 ) Less tax effect on pre-tax adjustments 8 0.11 14 0.16 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 43 $ 0.55 $ 33 $ 0.36

(1) Foreign exchange gains (losses) in both periods primarily relate to remeasurement of premiums receivable and are mainly due to changes in the exchange rate of the pound sterling and euro relative to the U.S. dollar.

Non-credit impairment unrealized fair value losses on credit derivatives in first quarter 2021 were generated primarily as a result of the decreased cost to buy protection on Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC), as the market cost of AGC’s credit protection decreased during the period. These losses were partially offset by higher discount rates. In first quarter 2020, non-credit-impairment fair value losses on credit derivatives were generated primarily as a result of wider spreads of the underlying collateral and lower discount rates, partially offset by gains due to the widening of AGC spreads. Except for credit impairment, the fair value adjustments on credit derivatives in the insured portfolio are non-economic adjustments that reverse to zero over the remaining term of that portfolio.

Fair value losses on CCS in first quarter 2021 were primarily due to a tightening in market spreads during the quarter. Fair value gains on CCS in first quarter 2020 were primarily due to a widening in market spreads during the quarter. Fair value of CCS is heavily affected by, and in part fluctuates with, changes in market interest rates, credit spreads and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss.

Common Share Repurchases

Summary of Share Repurchases (in millions, except per share amounts) Amount Number of Shares Average Price Per



Share 2021 (January 1 – March 31) $ 77 1.99 $ 38.83 2021 (April 1 – May 6) 28 0.61 45.57 Total 2021 $ 105 2.60 40.41

