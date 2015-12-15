CORRECTING and REPLACING WekaIO Opens APAC Office to Expand Regional Growth

Weka’s Limitless Data Platform delivers simple, fast, and scalable storage for AI/ML, HPC, and HPDA use cases in the region

WekaIO™ (Weka), the fastest-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, and high-performance data analytics (HPDA), today announced the opening of an office in APAC, along with the appointment of Joe Hassell as Regional Sales Manager. Hassell is a seasoned veteran of technical enterprise solution selling tasked with expanding Weka’s footprint in accounts with artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), high-performance computing (HPC), and high-performance data analytics (HPDA) use cases in the region.

With a background ranging from software development to system architecture, Hassell will leverage his nearly two decades of industry experience to lead the APAC sales process. Hassell comes to Weka from Actifio, where he led the APAC team to grow business and market share through new customer acquisition, existing customer growth, and delivering professional services and support to all across the region. Previous technical experience includes serving as Senior Partner Systems Engineer at VMware and Technical Solutions Architect at IBM Global Services.

“Successful sales often come down to feet on the street and having people, like Joe, with domain expertise in the region is the best way for us to grow our business opportunities and expand our footprint,” said Ken Grohe, president and CRO at WekaIO. “As a native New Zealander, Joe has an innate feel for what challenges and needs organizations in the APAC region face. His background at IBM, VMware and Actifio make him an excellent choice to help us continue our global expansion and to expand the reach of our innovative data platform. We look forward to his success being our success.”

The APAC office expansion further helps Weka deliver its modern storage architecture solutions to a variety of customers throughout the region. Hassell will be responsible for supporting existing Weka customers ICarbonX, Spookfish, Innoviz, StarTV, A.P.T Portfolio, as well as growing business to include additional companies.

“I am thrilled to be joining Weka at such a pivotal stage in the company’s expansion,” said Hassell. “As both the quantity and value of data explodes, a data platform with unrivaled performance and nearly limitless scalability is fast becoming mandatory for businesses looking to speed up time to value from their data insights. The APAC region is brimming with innovative, world-leading enterprises that are forging the competitive edge through data, and I look forward to helping them do it faster with Weka!”

Weka’s Limitless Data Platform™, which is built on the shareable, scalable, and distributed file storage system WekaFS™. Designed to help future-ready clients’ data centers and enable digital transformation, the breakthrough WekaFS solution was architected to leverage the performance benefits of flash, high-speed networking, and compute acceleration technologies (like GPUs) whether the data resides on-premises, in the public cloud, or as a hybrid model. WekaFS stands out as a leading solution because it delivers simplicity, speed, and scale for customers that want to get more value out of their compute resources, providing a full enterprise-grade solution with advanced security and full cloud integration.

“Our primary goal is to help our customers realize the value of their data through innovated technology solutions, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their industries,” said Jason Hardy, Global CTO for Data Intelligence at Hitachi Vantara, a WIN Innovation Partner. “With Weka, we are able to make it easier for customers to innovate and transform how business is accomplished through technology. This modern approach to harnessing information provides the means necessary to meet our goal. We look forward to continuing a fruitful relationship with Weka throughout the APAC region and the rest of the world.”

About WekaIO

WekaIO (Weka) is used by eight of the Fortune 50 enterprise organizations to uniquely solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation and discovery. Weka solutions are purpose-built to future-ready the accelerated and agile data center. Optimized for NVMe-flash and the hybrid cloud, its advanced architecture handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering truly epic performance at any scale, enabling organizations to maximize the full value of their data center investments. Weka helps the enterprise solve big IT infrastructure problems to accelerate business outcomes and speed productivity. For more information, go to https://www.weka.io

WekaIO, WekaFS, Weka AI, Weka Innovation Network, Weka Within, Weka AI logo, WIN logo, Weka Within logo, and the WekaIO logo are trademarks of WekaIO, Inc.

