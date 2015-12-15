Fintech Partner Joins Sheppard Mullin

Moorari Shah Brings Regulatory and Transactional Experience to Firm in Los Angeles and San Francisco

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Moorari K. Shah has joined the firm as a partner in the Finance & Bankruptcy practice group and as a member of the Fintech industry team. Shah, who will be co-located in Los Angeles and San Francisco, was most recently a partner at Buckley LLP. He is the seventh lateral partner to join Sheppard Mullin in 2021.





“Fintech is fundamentally changing how the financial industry operates,” said Sheppard Mullin vice chairman Jon Newby. “Our financial services clients all need – and want – to understand how fintech affects them and Moorari’s deep industry knowledge makes him extremely well-suited to advise and counsel them.”

Commenting on the addition of Shah, David Sands, a partner in Sheppard Mullin’s Corporate practice group and a member of its Fintech industry team, said, “Our financial services and fintech clients have grown rapidly and so have their needs for strategic and regulatory guidance. Moorari’s significant experience in both the transactional and regulatory aspects of fintech is exactly what these clients need and make him a great addition to our team. His ability to advise on the creation of new fintech products and platforms will be a key asset for our clients as well.”

Shah has significant experience negotiating bank partnership arrangements for fintech platforms on a national basis, start-up company financings through IPO, loan purchase and servicing agreements, and complex on-shore and off-shore information technology and business process outsourcing transactions with an eye toward navigating contractual, operational, and regulatory hurdles to achieve real-world business outcomes. Shah also has experience in real estate, asset-based, and unsecured financings, as well as enforcing rights and remedies against corporate debtors in non-bankruptcy workout negotiations. He regularly advises companies on California-specific financing topics, including new legislation affecting consumer and commercial lenders and lessors, and matters before the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. In 2019, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association honored Shah with its David H. Fenig Distinguished Service in Advocacy Award.

Shah started his career as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, spent several years in private practice and then worked in-house at Toyota Motor Credit Corporation for nine years, handling a range of commercial transactional and regulatory matters, before rejoining private practice in 2013. He received his B.A. from Duke University and his J.D., cum laude, from Boston University. He is a Certified Information Privacy Professional and a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Fintech Industry Team

Sheppard Mullin’s Fintech team includes more than 40 attorneys with diverse legal backgrounds and extensive experience helping our clients navigate the vast legal complexities that arise through the intersection of finance and technology. Our multidisciplinary team consisting of transactional, regulatory, intellectual property, and dispute attorneys counsel companies at all levels of the industry, from cutting edge startups to Fortune 100 companies that are pioneering innovative technologies and business models, as well as the companies using these technologies and the investors funding their development. Our team includes seasoned dealmakers, former regulators, and former company executives with the experience to provide practical advice and solutions to the legal, business and strategic challenges facing the companies that are driving financial products and financial services into the future.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 980 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

