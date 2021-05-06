Ford to Focus on Mobility, Equity and Access at Its First 2021 City of Tomorrow Summit
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F):
WHAT:
Ford Motor Company will kick off the first of its three-part 2021 City of Tomorrow series with a virtual summit on “Mobility, Equity and Access” on Thursday, May 6.
As we look ahead at society’s return to normalcy in a post-COVID 19 world, the event will focus on the inequities within transportation, how they disproportionately impact Black communities and people of color and discuss solutions that can be implemented now. Featuring heads of departments of transportation, researchers in artificial intelligence and academics, the event will include the following headline sessions:
City of Tomorrow is a convener of conversation on mobility, the changing landscape of our cities and how people move now and in the future. Launched in 2017, City of Tomorrow has engaged thousands of leaders in government, information technology, business, public policy, design and academia to explore next-generation solutions for how people will move in cities throughout the world.
WHEN:
Thursday, May 6, 2021, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Agenda and registration for the virtual summit:
https://cityoftomorrowsummitseries.app.swapcard.com/event/city-of-tomorrow-summit-series
WHY:
Mobility is not simply about getting from one point to another. It’s deeply connected with economic prosperity, affordable housing, sustainability and more. Historically, transportation and mobility planning have had disproportionate effects on non-white and other underrepresented communities. City of Tomorrow creates the opportunity to leverage current and emerging solutions and technologies that can lead to better economic and social outcomes for all communities and residents. Today’s cities must work for everyone to work at all.
Other City of Tomorrow events scheduled for later in the year include “The Future of Electrification is Here” (June 2021) and “The Future of Infrastructure is Now” (October 2021).
MEDIA:
Reporters are welcome to attend; video / interviews can be coordinated upon request.
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.
