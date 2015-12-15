Gilde Healthcare Acquires Majority Stake in Danish Drug Development Consultancy KLIFO to Support International Growth Ambitions

Northern European integrated drug development consultancy aims to further expand service offering and geographical footprint

UTRECHT, the Netherlands and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gilde Healthcare, a specialized healthcare investor, and KLIFO A/S, a leading Northern European drug development consultancy with significant experience in partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to advance their drug development projects, today announce that Gilde Healthcare’s Private Equity fund has acquired a majority stake in KLIFO. Gilde Healthcare aims to support KLIFO’s growth in the dynamically developing pharma outsourcing sector.

KLIFO is the largest drug development consultancy in Denmark, with growing operations in Northern Europe. Headquartered in Copenhagen in Medicon Valley, one of Europe’s largest life science clusters, the company has also offices in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. KLIFO offers multidisciplinary consulting and operational solutions allowing pharmacos, biotechs and medical device companies to successfully bring their product to market – from clinical research to approval. Its services span all areas of clinical research, clinical operations, clinical trial supply, QA, CMC development, regulatory affairs, and pharmacovigilance. The company has a strong reputation for its deep expertise, customer flexibility and integrated offering.

The acquisition by Gilde Healthcare will build on the company’s success to date and facilitate the next steps in KLIFO’s expansion. This means deepening its service offering and geographic footprint, which will be achieved through organic investments and an active buy and build strategy. KLIFO’s management will continue unchanged, and Alejandra Mørk will continue as CEO of KLIFO and will remain a significant shareholder.

Alejandra Mørk, CEO of KLIFO said: “In the past few years, KLIFO has delivered significant growth, and now is the right time for the company to take the next step on its journey. This strategic investment, along with the support of Gilde’s experienced healthcare professionals, will help sustain our growth ambitions and enable KLIFO to realise its full potential, creating solutions and value for our clients.”

Rafael Natanek, Partner at Gilde Healthcare, added: “We see pharma outsourcing as an attractive segment currently going through a consolidation wave. We are impressed by KLIFO’s highly skilled employees, rapid growth and reputation for competence, flexibility and offering integrated solutions. We look forward working with the management team to help them build on their success, and help the company in its next phase of growth.”

KLIFO was founded in Denmark as a Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) in 1994. In 2008, Alejandra Mørk acquired KLIFO and assumed the role of CEO. Over the next decade, she developed the company into an integrated drug development consultancy supporting all drug development areas. KLIFO has over the years expanded its geographical footprint by establishing an office in Sweden, acquiring the Munich-based Medicomp GmbH and the Dutch company MediServ. Today, KLIFO has offices in Denmark, Sweden, Germany and The Netherlands and employs more than 150 highly skilled employees.

About KLIFO A/S

KLIFO is a leading Northern European drug development consultancy with significant experience in partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to advance their drug development projects. KLIFO provides end-to-end expert capabilities, enabling partners to maximise opportunity, mitigate risks, drive innovation and achieve efficient project advancement. The company offers multidisciplinary consulting and operational solutions spanning all clinical research areas, clinical trial supply, QA, CMC development, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and the development of pharmaceutical and biotech products and medical devices. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.klifo.com.

About Gilde Healthcare

Gilde Healthcare is a specialized healthcare investor managing over €1.4 billion across two fund strategies: Private Equity and Venture & Growth. The Private Equity fund of Gilde Healthcare participates in profitable European lower mid-market healthcare companies with a prime focus on the Benelux and DACH region. The Private Equity fund targets healthcare providers, suppliers of medical products and service providers in the healthcare market. The Venture & Growth of Gilde Healthcare invests in medtech, healthtech and therapeutics in Europe and North America.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.gildehealthcare.com.