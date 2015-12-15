Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#presentation–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • The BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
  • The Goldman Sachs 6th Annual Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • William Blair’s 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Contacts

Paula Izidoro

Senior Investor Relations Specialist

(858) 410-8904

paula.izidoro@hologic.com

