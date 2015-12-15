KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Velocity Commercial Capital 2021-1

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 18 classes of Velocity Commercial Capital 2021-1 (VCC 2021-1) mortgage-backed certificates.

VCC 2021-1 is a $264.5 million securitization collateralized by 672 small balance commercial loans secured by 764 residential rental or commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The pool is comprised of 651 fixed rate mortgages (96.3% of the total pool) and 21 adjustable rate mortgages (3.7%). The loans have an average outstanding principal balance of $393,643 which range from $74,175 (0.03%) to $3.9 million (1.5%). The weighted average appraisal loan-to-value ratio (LTV) and FICO score for the pool are 64.9% and 726, respectively.

The underlying properties are located in or near 117 Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) across 34 states and the District of Columbia. The top-three CBSAs represent 45.3% of the portfolio and include New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ (24.6%), Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA (10.8%), and Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL (9.9%). The three largest state exposures represent 57.1% of the portfolio and consist of California (22.1%), Florida (17.6%), and New York (17.4%).

KBRA relied on its RMBS, CMBS, and Single-Family Rental (SFR) methodologies to analyze the transaction. In doing so, KBRA divided the pool into three distinct loan groupings, as follows: Sub-pool 1 (332 loans, 44.6% of the total pool balance) is comprised of investor loans secured by a single residential rental property with four or less units. Sub-pool 2 (303 loans, 51.0%) is largely comprised of mixed-use (101 assets, 14.9% of total pool), multifamily properties with five or more units (52 assets, 9.4%), industrial/warehouse (29 assets, 7.5%), retail (42 assets, 7.1%), and office (36 assets, 5.0%) properties. The issuer assigned 24 assets (5.9% of CRE) a property type of commercial condominium, which KBRA reclassified to represent each asset’s respective core use. Sub-pool 3 (37 loans, 4.4%) consists of investor loans secured by portfolios of two or more residential rental properties with four or less units.

The RMBS and aggregated CMBS and SFR portfolio credit model results were combined, on a WA basis, to determine KBRA’s modeled expected losses at each rating category and reflect the quality of the collateral, diligence, and information quality relative to typical RMBS and CMBS transactions. The losses were subsequently incorporated into our cash flow modeling, which was used to evaluate the transaction’s credit enhancement levels in the context of its modified pro rata structure.

