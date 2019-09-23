Kiersten Gaffney Joins Codefresh as VP Marketing

Former productboard and Buoyant (Linkerd) executive to lead the company’s marketing efforts.

In this role, Gaffney will drive Codefresh’s strategy, brand management, demand and lead generation, and overall planning and execution — guiding the team to meet the needs of the business now and in the future.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Codefresh, a company committed to the open source community while also leading the charge on enterprise adoption of continuous delivery,” said Gaffney. “Every software company must deploy faster if they want to stay competitive. Codefresh is the only solution that provides organizations everything necessary to auto test, deliver, and deploy code frequently and reliably at scale in a multi-cloud environment on Kubernetes.”

Gaffney joins Codefresh after serving as interim VP Marketing and marketing advisor for several cloud native enterprise open source companies. Before that she served as VP Marketing for productboard, a product management system, and VP Marketing for Buoyant, Inc., the makers of Linkerd, an open source service mesh. She also served as Sr. Director, Marketing for Mesosphere, a platform that runs Kubernetes and big data services at scale on any cloud.

Gaffney is working out of her remote Idaho office and is building out the distributed marketing team. Open positions can be found on the Codefresh Careers page.

Dan Garfield, Codefresh’s Chief Open Source Officer, said, “Kiersten is a powerhouse with more than 20 years’ experience marketing Kubernetes and open source solutions. She immediately made a positive impact when she joined us in an interim capacity, and it was obvious she was the right person to help Codefresh exceed our next level of customer engagement and revenue goals.”

