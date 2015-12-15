KX Partners With Microsoft To Take Streaming Analytics To The Cloud

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KX, a worldwide leader of in-memory, time-series databases and streaming analytics, has announced it has become a Microsoft Partner. The two companies are working together to build a long-term technical and go-to-market roadmap to enable companies – with an initial focus on the financial services and Industrial IoT sectors – to rapidly scale-up their real-time analytics and decision-making capabilities.

The announcement follows the launch of KX Insights – a cloud-first platform for streaming analytics that fully leverages the benefits of cloud architecture natively to deliver fast, scalable real-time data insights via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

“KX Insights takes full advantage of the Microsoft Azure platform to deliver the optimal performance while maintaining interoperability with existing processes and data,” says Gerry Buggy, Chief Strategy Officer at KX. “Together with Microsoft, we are offering a streaming analytics solution that is fast, secure and flexible. It’s a game changer for firms looking to drive operational and commercial performance through real-time analytics.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said: “We’re pleased to welcome KX to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

KX Insights has been built to leverage vast amounts of real-time data in a scalable and easy to use manner. It has been benchmarked as the fastest in the industry according to independent STAC benchmarks and is natively available on Microsoft Azure through the marketplace.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Microsoft Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About KX

KX, a leader in real-time streaming data analytics, is a part of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world’s largest finance, technology, automotive, manufacturing and energy institutions. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

For more information please visit www.kx.com or contact: pr@kx.com

Contacts

KX



Paul Wooding



Hannah Cordner



pr@kx.com

March Communications



firstderivatives@marchcomms.com