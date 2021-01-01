Medallia and ServiceNow Provide a More Comprehensive View of Employee Experience

Medallia for HRSD is designed specifically for the ServiceNow ecosystem and is available in the ServiceNow Store.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced Medallia for ServiceNow’s HR Service Delivery platform (HRSD) has received certification with ServiceNow and is available in the ServiceNow Store.

“With Medallia for HRSD, we help our joint customers engage employees at all points of their journey,” said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of alliances at Medallia. “Medallia provides an easy way for employees to offer feedback and for leaders to translate that feedback into insights that help create better workplaces.”

Understanding employee sentiment is critical to a great employee experience and organizations need a way to collect this feedback in the moment and across multiple departments. The new Medallia for HRSD integration will allow for direct feedback into ServiceNow’s employee workflows, enhancing employee experiences during the moments that matter most. Medallia for HRSD also complements ServiceNow Listening Posts, providing the ability to easily capture and integrate employee feedback for a more complete view of the employee experience from pre-hire to post-exit. Armed with more accurate information, employers can take intelligent actions to increase employee engagement, retention, and productivity.

Certification by ServiceNow signifies that Medallia for HRSD has successfully completed a series of tests to showcase Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Medallia for HRSD.

Join the Medallia team virtually at ServiceNow Knowledge 2021 starting May 11 and learn how to enable workflows that deliver great experiences.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

