NBS Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / NBS Capital Inc. (“NBS” or the “Company“) (TSXV:NBS.P) is pleased to announce that it has completed the arm’s length qualifying transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction“) with Electric Metals (USA) Limited (“EML“) by way of Court-approved scheme of arrangement (the “Arrangement“) under the laws of Australia. Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of EML. For more information on the Qualifying Transaction, please refer to the filing statement of the Company dated April 20, 2021 (the “Filing Statement“) available under the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com.

Prior to completing the Qualifying Transaction, the Company changed its name to Nevada Silver Corporation and consolidated its common shares on the basis of 0.73271 (new) common shares for every one (old) common share (the “Consolidation“).

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, all outstanding ordinary shares of EML were exchanged for post-Consolidation common shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis. In the aggregate, the Company issued a total of 59,121,943 common shares, which include 43,820,020 common shares issued to shareholders of EML and 15,301,923 common shares issued to investors in the non-brokered concurrent financing conducted by the Company and EML to raise aggregate gross proceeds of Cdn$5,049,635.13 (the “Concurrent Financing“). A total of 7,650,962 warrants of the Company and EML were also issued in connection with the Qualifying Transaction to the subscribers in the Concurrent Financing. Each such warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the closing of the Qualifying Transaction (the “Warrant Expiry Date“). The Company will be entitled to accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date upon notice to the warrant holders should the closing price of the shares of the Company the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) be greater than $1.00 for twenty consecutive trading days. Following completion of the Qualifying Transaction and after the issuance of 650,000 common shares to Sheldon Inwentash in connection with his role going forward as Chair of the Board, there will be 65,943,193 common shares of the issuer (the “Resulting Issuer“) resulting from the completion of the Arrangement. Proceeds from the Concurrent Financing have been released from escrow to the Resulting Issuer. Please see the press releases of October 19, 2020, January 4, 2021, February 18, 2021 and April 21, 2021 (the “Press Releases“) for further information.

The Resulting Issuer has also agreed to issue an aggregate of 256,501 non-transferable compensation options to persons (the “Finders“) who introduced certain investors to EML and the Company in the Concurrent Financing, representing 6% of the number of subscription receipts sold to investors introduced by such Finders. Each such compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Resulting Issuer at price of $0.60 per share for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction. In addition, the Company paid $242,077 in finders’ fees to such Finders, representing between 2 and 6% of the gross proceeds raised from investors introduced by such Finders.

Final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction will occur upon the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin (the “Exchange Bulletin“) by the TSXV. Subject to such final approval, the Company will no longer be a capital pool company and will be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer pursuant to TSXV policies trading under the symbol “NSC”. The Company will issue a news release once the TSXV issues the Exchange Bulletin and will then advise of the expected listing date.

In connection with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction and pursuant to the resolutions of the shareholders of the Company approved on December 14, 2020, Gary Lewis, Henry Sandri, Ian Pringle, John Kutkevicius and Sheldon Inwentash (Chair) have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Resulting Issuer. Gary Lewis has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Natasha Tsai has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Certain principals of the Resulting Issuer are required to enter into a Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement (the “Escrow Agreement“) with TSX Trust Company, as escrow agent, in respect of 32,412,862 Resulting Issuer common shares. Under the terms of the Escrow Agreement, 25% of such escrowed securities will be released upon the date of the Exchange’s Final Listing Bulletin, with the balance to be released in three equal tranches of 25% every six months thereafter.

Additionally, 1,685,233 (post-Consolidation) Resulting Issuer Shares held by former principals of the Company will continue to be held in escrow pursuant to a CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in Policy 2.4). Under the current CPC Escrow Agreement (the “Current Escrow Agreement“), such escrowed securities were subject to a 36-month staged release, with a first release of 10% of such securities occurring on the date of the Exchange’s Final Listing Bulletin, with the balance to be released in six equal tranches of 15% every six months thereafter. However, it is expected that the Current Escrow Agreement will be amended in accordance with the revised policies of the TSXV (the “New Policy“) respecting Capital Pool Companies such that 25% of such escrowed securities will be released upon the date of the Exchange’s Final Listing Bulletin, with the balance to be released in three equal tranches of 25% every six months thereafter. Any common shares issued to such former principals on exercise of stock options will be released from escrow on the date of the Exchange’s Final Listing Bulletin. All amendments to the Current Escrow Agreement under the New Policy will be subject to TSXV approval.

The Company’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, will be mailing Direct Registration System (“DRS Advice“) to all shareholders of the Company (other than for those that are required to be in certificated form) setting out each holder’s shareholdings. Shareholders of the Company wishing to receive a physical share certificate should contact TSX Trust Company for information on how to obtain physical shares certificates in place of a DRS Advice. The ISIN number for the Consolidated common shares of the Company is CA64145K1075.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company with its material asset being the 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada. The Corporation also holds a manganese project in Minnesota, USA.

