 PRSA-NY and AI-Driven SaaS PR Tech Platform PRophet Lead Certification Session

PRSA-NY and PRophet joined forces last week for the first of two no-cost training sessions to introduce and train attendees to use PRophet's proprietary technology, which public relations agencies and in-house PR teams can use to improve their media relations, issues management, and strategic capabilities. The second free training session will take place Thursday, May 6 at 10AM EST and will be held over Zoom. Attendees can sign up via the PRSA-NY website.

PRophet, which launched last October and is backed by Mark Penn’s MDC Partners, is the first-ever AI-driven software platform that can predict the media interest, sentiment, and spread of a pitch, talking point, or piece of news before it is released. PRophet can help media relations professionals know how, or if, a journalist is likely to respond to a pitch, and bolster their strategic advice with rigorous evidence.

“Before PRophet, assessing whether a reporter would write a story rested largely on an individual’s gut instinct and professional experience. PRophet uses AI—specifically, a combination of natural language processing and machine learning—to analyze past reporter behavior to predict future outcomes. With this data-driven insight, teams can develop more thoughtful strategies around positive news and emerging issues, removing much of the guesswork from the client experience,” wrote PRophet CEO Aaron Kwittken, who is also PRSA-NY president-elect, on the PRSA-NY website.

“It’s about thoughtful media targets, not just lists,” he added.

PR and communications teams working collaboratively, and brainstorming can use the PRophet platform to test, retest, and strategize on a campaign, pitch, or press release before going to market. They can also use the platform to test how a pitch, story idea, or crisis statement will perform using PRophet’s media categories – or against their existing media contacts and desired targets.

All attendees of the webinars will receive a certification badge that indicates their status as PRophet-certified users, which can be displayed on their LinkedIn profiles.

