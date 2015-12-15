Q2 Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report

Report highlights how Q2 has been fulfilling its mission and addressing ESG issues that matter to its business and stakeholders

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights how the company is addressing the top ESG priorities that matter to its employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders.

For more than 16 years, Q2 has been defined by and recognized for its mission-driven and award-winning culture of collaboration, inclusion, and transparency. The report underscores Q2’s commitment to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions – from assisting employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic to the company’s commitment to ethics, compliance and governance; ensuring security and privacy; and promoting diversity and inclusion, along with efforts to protect the environment.

Today, more than 18.3 million account holders and more than 50,000 financial services employees utilize Q2’s digital banking and lending solutions. As we serve the needs of our customers and communities, the ESG report exemplifies the company’s ongoing commitment to support environmental, social and governance issues.

“At Q2, we have always operated our business with a clear set of guiding principles that have shaped every aspect of our growth,” said Matt Flake, chief executive officer at Q2. “We are confident our initiatives related to environmental, social and governance issues will act as additional fuel for growth and positive change. These initiatives will open our minds, unlock our creativity and enable our diverse talent to care for and positively impact our customers, partners and communities in ways we have yet to imagine.”

Among the priority areas addressed in this report include the following:

When COVID-19 hit, Q2 was prepared with its Business Continuity Plan, which allowed Q2 and its operations to respond to pandemic lockdown measures quickly and effectively. Q2 provided financial assistance, enhanced health benefits, and a COVID-19 day-off program to its employees.

In response to the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), Q2 quickly developed a solution over a two-week period to allow its customers to rapidly process PPP loans. To date, Q2’s PPP solution has now processed more than 24,000 PPP loans.

For the second year in a row, Q2 has been named a winner of the CSO50 award, which recognizes organizations for security projects that demonstrate outstanding business value.

Q2 has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work for 10 years in a row, with similar honors in Lincoln, Nebraska and Charlotte, North Carolina.

In fiscal 2020, Q2 created and launched a diversity-focused council of 11 employees of color, sponsored by our Chief Executive Officer, to help inform our diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.

Q2 is also supporting community-based diversity, equity and inclusion-focused causes and organizations, such as the Austin’s African American Leadership Institute (AALI) development program, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing civic awareness and leadership opportunities to make an innovative community impact on Central Texas.

To learn more about Q2’s ESG efforts and to view the full report, please visit Q2 ESG Report.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

Maria Abbe



Q2 Holdings, Inc.



M: 1-315-657-0041



Maria.abbe@q2.com