SmartBear Adds Testing Support for Popular Event Streaming Platform Apache Kafka

ReadyAPI now supports API testing for real-time event-driven architecture with widely used Apache Kafka event streaming services

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API—SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has added API testing support for the popular, open source event streaming platform, Apache Kafka. ReadyAPI users are now able to perform real-time API tests on Kafka events or data streams, delivering application quality at higher speeds. Widely used across various industries by more than 80% of Fortune 100 companies, Apache Kafka captures data in real-time from event sources like databases, sensors, mobile devices, cloud services, and software applications.

“ReadyAPI’s approach to an open API architecture continues to be unmatched in the industry, with a continued focus on supporting more API protocols and schemas than any other platform,” said Alianna Inzana, Senior Director of Product Management at SmartBear. “Organizations are shifting from centralized, complex data lakes to a renewed focus on the data pipeline – or data in-flight. Event-driven architectures and services are a key enabler of this shift. The challenge now is ensuring all processes and data flow behave as designed. With ReadyAPI’s testing support for Kafka, organizations can now deliver quality at speed into their event-driven architecture, rolling out higher quality applications faster.”

A scalable, reliable, and secure way to create asynchronous or event-driven APIs, Apache Kafka is capable of handling trillions of events per day. The technology helps organizations drive real-time events and data to the right places so that businesses can be better informed, nimble, and competitive. Numerous real-time events that demand “always on” performance include examples like processing payments and financial transactions, monitoring patients in hospital care, capturing sensor data from IoT devices or other equipment, and countless others.

ReadyAPI ensures high quality, performance, and security in all APIs regardless of type – from legacy SOAP services, to microservices powered by Kafka and mainstream REST services, to cutting-edge IoT use cases leveraging MQTT. To learn more about how users can leverage Apache Kafka and other newly added features available in ReadyAPI 3.8, visit the What’s New page at: https://support.smartbear.com/readyapi/docs/general-info/whats-new.html.

SmartBear plans to support new protocols, schemas, and definitions in future ReadyAPI releases.

To learn more, register for the webinar on ReadyAPI’s support for Apache Kafka on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at:



https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/readyapi-kafka-support/.

