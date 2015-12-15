Tamerlane Trading Launches Industry-First, Quality-Verified Online Marketplace for Wholesale and Bulk Cannabis

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to provide curated buying and selling experiences

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tamerlane Trading announced today the launch of the world’s first and only online quality verified marketplace for wholesale and bulk cannabis. The new marketplace is the first online platform that features graded product verified by third party cannabis experts with thousands of pounds and millions of dollars worth of product available, establishing transparency and trust.

Developed to simplify bulk wholesale trade, the Tamerlane Trading Marketplace provides:

Quality verification for listed material

Certificate of Grade

High-quality supply and demand

Trading liquidity of millions of dollars of localized, constantly revolving, cannabis inventory

Appraisal and fair market pricing information

Local networks of hundreds of locally vetted buyers and suppliers

A trusted and safe platform to buy and sell

Satisfaction ratings for all buyers and sellers

Detailed filters in which to enter specifications

Built-in personalized sourcing and sales agents

“The cannabis industry lacks trust and transparency. Wholesale buyers and suppliers want and benefit from quality verification and grading,” stated Jhavid Mohseni, CEO of Tamerlane Trading. “We created an open marketplace where graded inventory leads to a 90% reduction in returns, allowing buyers to trust their orders will arrive correctly, and suppliers to leverage the value of their product and access developed sales channels.”

Tamerlane Trading marketplace is cultivating a roadmap of technology projects that will make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide curated buying and selling experiences, allowing licensed operators to scale more efficiently. Additional future integrations include automated auctions and the upcoming addition of tokenized Certificates of Grade (COG) from grading partner Big Tree Grading, which will utilize crypto-token standards (NFT) to introduce a meaningful use of blockchain technology to the industry to protect authenticity and double down on transparency and trust.

The Tamerlane Marketplace will provide access to networks of independent sourcing and sales agents, grading specialists and consultants, while informing and empowering stakeholders in the decision making process, as well as providing real-time industry insights, integrated purchase and sales agreements (PSAs) or forward commitments, and access to any and all products and services needed to operate a licensed cannabis business.

“We developed our business in the field next to farmers, in the lab with processors, on the production line with manufacturers, beside distributors and brands, and on the road with industry veterans. Our products and services were created by listening to our clients in order to help them run their businesses more efficiently,” continued Mohseni. Looking ahead to future plans, Mohseni adds, “By utilizing AI and machine learning, we will improve our client’s experience with faster information, increased transparency, improved transactional efficiency, and in time with more scale, lower prices.”

“Tamerlane Trading Marketplace has given us a dynamic tool that adapts to our needs. It offers excellent visibility and reach across the cannabis market,” said Nathan Gibbs, owner of Gold Leaf Gardens.

For more information on the Tamerlane Trading Marketplace, please visit https://tamerlane.com/.

About Tamerlane Trading

Tamerlane Trading is the world’s first quality verified bulk, wholesale cannabis online marketplace. Access 100,000+ pounds of graded material from 100s of local suppliers and see a 90% reduction in returns with third-party quality verification and our exclusive Certificate of Grade (COG). Our professional sourcing and sales agents and customer success team leverage a wealth of industry experience to create a consistent, reliable supply chain which allows your business to scale. We are leaders in trust, transparency and service. Join the Tamerlane Marketplace today.

