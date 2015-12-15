The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (ATER) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ATER #investorsThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (“Aterian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATER, MWK) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 4, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled “Aterian (ATER): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You,” alleging that Aterian has “ties to convicted criminals” and is “promoting what we believe is an overhyped ‘AI’ narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business.”

On this news, Aterian’s stock price fell 14.7% on May 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Aterian securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

