The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (ATER) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ATER #investors—The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (“Aterian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATER, MWK) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 4, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled “Aterian (ATER): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You,” alleging that Aterian has “ties to convicted criminals” and is “promoting what we believe is an overhyped ‘AI’ narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business.”

On this news, Aterian’s stock price fell 14.7% on May 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

