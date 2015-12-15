UPDATE – Efferent Labs Expands Development Collaboration with Gore

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Efferent Labs announces an expanded development collaboration with W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) to explore the utility of Gore’s technology in Efferent’s “Living Informatics” CytoComm™ platform. As part of the effort, Efferent will partner with Gore to leverage the materials science company’s advanced technology to discover how it may enhance the CytoComm™ platform’s capabilities, such as enabling the sensor to more readily sample the environment surrounding the implanted device.

“Having world-class expertise in materials science from Gore is going to be key to expanding the potential uses for the CytoComm™ platform. We are already working with their life science team to optimize the materials within our sensor,” said Bill Rader, CEO at Efferent, referencing the joint collaboration that began in August 2020. “Building on our relationship and leveraging the infrastructure within Gore will vastly accelerate our commercialization strategy.”

“We are intrigued and excited about the potential impact the CytoComm™ platform will have on advancing the field of Living Informatics and see this as an arena where Gore’s expertise in advanced materials can further optimize the platform,” said Justin Skaife, Ph.D., Exploratory Research Leader at Gore. “This effort also lends alternative opportunities to further innovate with our advanced materials and bio-interface capabilities.”

About Efferent Labs

Efferent Labs, based in Charleston, S.C., with operations in Buffalo, N.Y., is engaged in the development and commercialization of their CytoComm™ implantable biosensor for use in pre-clinical animal research. Their technology will lower costs associated with animal research by >20% and provide researchers with real-time data at the cellular level. The company is currently on track to commercialize their first biosensor platform, CytoComm™, in mid-2021.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 11,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.8 billion.

For more information, visit gore.com .

