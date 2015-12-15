Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris

Saint-Herblain (France), May 6, 2021 – Valneva SE (the “Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announces that trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) will be suspended, at the Company’s request, from the opening of the market at 9:00 AM CET.

This trading suspension takes place in the context of the initial public offering of the Company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the terms of which have been previously announced today, in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

This trading suspension will be effective until a new communication is released by the Company. Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to resume today, May 6, 2021, at approximately 4:30 PM CET, which is the earliest time ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (09:30 AM (EST)) under the ticker symbol “VALN”.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

investors@valneva.com

Dan Sharp

Government & Public Affairs Manager

T +44-(0)7436-244309

communications@valneva.com

Attachment