Zentry Security Poised to Dominate Zero Trust Remote Access for SMEs with Strong Funding Support, Expanded Product Capabilities and Key Leadership Team Appointments
MILPITAS, Calif. , May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zentry Security, an emerging cybersecurity company offering Zero Trust remote access solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced new cloud capabilities for its Zentry Trusted Access product and the appointment of seasoned security technology executives to the leadership team.